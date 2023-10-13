Trump expected in N.Y. court next week

NEW YORK -- Donald Trump will be back in court next week for his New York civil fraud trial, a person familiar with the former president's plans told The Associated Press on Thursday, setting up a potential face-to-face showdown with fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen, who is expected to testify.

The 2024 Republican front-runner voluntarily attended the first three days of the trial last week, turning the Manhattan courthouse into a campaign stop as he watched testimony and complained to TV cameras about the case, which cuts to the heart of his image as a successful businessman and threatens to cost him control of marquee properties such as Trump Tower.

Trump is expected to attend the non-jury trial Tuesday through Thursday next week, according to the person who confirmed the plans, which were first reported by news website The Messenger. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity before an official announcement.

"It's been 5 years since we have seen one another," Cohen said by text message, adding: "I look forward to the reunion. I hope Donald does as well."

Trump's trip to the trial last week attracted hordes of news media and led to enhanced security measures at the courthouse, including extra screening checkpoints, metal barricades along the streets and Secret Service agents lining the courtroom walls.

Trump sat at the defense table last week as a lawyer from New York Attorney General Letitia James' office blasted him as a habitual liar. Outside, Trump decried the trial a "sham," a "scam," and "a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time." After Trump maligned a key court staffer on social media, the judge called him into a closed-door meeting, issued a limited gag order and ordered him to delete the post.

Trump believes his presence in the courtroom is helping his defense. He is angry the state is trying to seize control of a business he spent his life building and is eager to be able to argue his side of the story before cameras as he prepares for an appeal. He's also used the appearances and the attention they've generated to energize his supporters as the fight for the Republican nomination kicks into high gear, and his campaign has sent out fundraising appeals tied to the proceedings.

Cohen is expected to be on the witness stand Tuesday or Wednesday at the trial in James' lawsuit, which alleges Trump, his company and top executives deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing loans.

So far, longtime Trump executives Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney have testified, along with Donald Bender, a former partner at the outside accounting firm that worked on Trump's financial statements, and Nicholas Haigh, a former bank risk management official who approved Trump for hundreds of millions of dollars in loans based in part on the statements. Another Trump executive, Patrick Birney, took the stand late Thursday and will return today.

Cohen, a key witness in the state attorney general's case, spent a decade as Trump's fiercely loyal personal lawyer before famously turning on him in 2018 amid a federal investigation that sent Cohen to federal prison. He is also a major prosecution witness in Trump's separate Manhattan hush-money criminal case, which is scheduled to go to trial next spring.

James, a Democrat, has credited Cohen as the impetus for her civil investigation, which led to her Trump fraud lawsuit, citing his testimony to Congress in 2019 that the business mogul-turned-politician had a history of misrepresenting the value of assets to gain favorable loan terms and tax benefits.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch break in his civil business fraud trial, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

