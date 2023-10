Little Rock police on Friday afternoon were investigating a shooting that left two men dead near the intersection of Mabelvale Drive and Mabelvale Circle, a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, stated.

Officers responded to a report of a “subject down” around 4:51 p.m. and located the two men, who had both been fatally shot, the post from Little Rock police states.

Detectives were investigating Friday evening, and the post did not offer any further information on the killing.