UAPB art major studies in Delaware

Color is all around Dorian Henry, and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff junior embraces it one image at a time.

"I think color is very powerful, just how it interacts with other colors," he said. "We learned about the artist Josef Albers and how the art can change if it's paired next to another color. That really fascinated me."

A junior art major, Henry was selected among a pool of 10 students from historically Black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions for a six-week summer program at the University of Delaware's Department of Art Conservation. Bank of America provided a $500,000 grant to the university and the Alliance of HBCU Museums and Galleries to allow the department to double the number of students able to attend, and Henry was picked to receive a portion of the grant, which was mainly used for living expenses.

And, what did Henry like most about Delaware?

"Mainly, the nature," he said. "It was very organized, like the different estates, and the DuPont family had a big part in all of Delaware ... and the students that come from different backgrounds."

The donation was designed to help cultivate diversity in the art conservation workforce. A study by the Mellon Foundation revealed only 20% of conservation museum staff are people of color.

Henry's goal after earning his bachelor's degree is to work toward a master's degree in the South in curatorial research or art history. To do that, he wants to open his own art studio.

"I hope to give Black artists or temporary artists a platform and open up more doors in the Southern region, because I feel like we're underrepresented," Henry said.

Henry trained in conservation fundamentals at Delaware's Winterthur Museum. That allowed him to take a scientific and artistic approach to preserving cultural artifacts.

"It was more of restoring paintings and working on the paintings, trying to find that chemical balance between the colors and the pigments used to make the artworks look brand-new," Henry said.

Yet, he leans more toward photography as his favorite medium.

"The painting was difficult because you had to master the colors of the same artwork, but photography stood out to me."

Henry interns at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas and took part in a "paw-pup" photo shoot where dogs were captured meshing with the environment around them.

Henry likes to capture the essence of fashion in his art, especially shoewear brands.

"It's strongly ingrained in our culture that when you make it into art, it's like you own a piece of the fashion," he said.

It's a far cry from his original aspirations in aquaculture, a field in which UAPB uniquely stands out among its fellow Arkansas campuses.

"And, then, I was like, it's not really for me," Henry said. "I really wanted to stay creative in a way, so I was drawn to visual arts, and I met with Dr. D [UAPB art and design department chair Karen DeJarnette], and I just learned about the program."

Henry credits DeJarnette with pushing him to bring out the most creative side of his formerly shy demeanor and helping him earn the internship at Delaware.

Henry calls Austin, Texas, home, but he left the epicenter of Longhorn country for the HBCU experience in Arkansas. Traversing the vast highways between Texas' state capital and Pine Bluff, the rich diversity in landscapes catches Henry's attention and piques his interest in colors as an artform.

"When it comes to colors and nature, nature is most powerful," Henry said.