Police on Friday identified the man shot dead Thursday night at a parking lot near a southwest Little Rock apartment complex.

Officers responding around 7:48 p.m. to a report of shooting located Mario Collins, 40, of Malvern near the Summit Geyer Springs II apartments at 5517 W. 51st St., a Little Rock police incident report states.

Collins died of his wounds at the scene.

Police had not publicly identified a suspect in the killing Friday