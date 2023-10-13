Sections
Walker Foundation Pledges $1 Million to UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute

by My Ly | Today at 3:19 a.m.
The Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute (right) is located next to the Pat and Willard Walker Tower (left) on the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences campus in this July 28, 2010 file photo. The institute on the UAMS campus is Arkansas’ only academic cancer treatment and research facility. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Special to the Banner-News

The Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation pledged $1 Million to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute.

The funds will support the Cancer Institute's new Radiation Oncology Center, which opened in July.

"We are humbled by the decades-long support of the Walker Foundation -- a relationship that has helped elevate UAMS in becoming a first-class provider of care in our region," said Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA, UAMS chancellor and CEO of UAMS Health. "Willard and Pat Walker's generosity was inspiring, and, as seen with the Radiation Oncology Center, their legacy of philanthropy continues to benefit many Arkansans."

The UAMS Radiation Oncology Center, a $65 million, 58,000-square-foot structure at 3900 W. Capitol Ave. in Little Rock, was built to accommodate three new linear accelerators that customize radiation delivery based on the type and stage of a patient's cancer. It is the only cancer center in Arkansas to offer Ethos Adaptive Therapy, a unique form of X-ray radiation that adapts to daily changes in a tumor's shape and position over the course of treatment.

"The Radiation Oncology Center is providing the most advanced cancer treatment available, offering patients world-class, specialized care to beat cancer," said Michael Birrer, M.D., Ph.D., UAMS vice chancellor and director of the Cancer Institute. "This facility would not be possible without donations from philanthropic organizations such as the Walker Foundation, which has offered instrumental support to UAMS for many years."

The Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation supports charitable, religious, scientific, literary or educational endeavors in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas. The Walker Foundation strives to provide funding to organizations that they believe will benefit most from the foundation's support while honoring the legacy of Pat and Willard.

"The growth of UAMS has been impressive, and the Walker Foundation is honored to support its mission to provide quality health care to all Arkansans," said Mandy Macke, executive director of the Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation. "The opening of the Radiation Oncology Center is a truly extraordinary step in cancer treatment in Arkansas, and we are certain UAMS will continue to strive in offering new, cutting-edge cancer treatments."

