Watson Chapel School District placed on accreditation probation

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Board of Education on Friday voted unanimously to place the Watson Chapel School District on accredited-probation for violations of three standards for accreditation.

The board voted 7-0 — with one member absent — on the status and also to require the Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education to provide monthly reports on the district. The probation will last for the rest of the school year.

It was revealed earlier this week state education officials found the Watson Chapel district violated:

* Standard 2-B.2: Each public school district shall maintain accurate student attendance records in a format prescribed by the Division;

* Standard 1-C.2: Each public school district shall adopt graduation requirements in accordance with the laws of the State of Arkansas and the rules of the Division and include the graduation requirements in the student handbook; and

* Standard 1-C.2.1: Each public school district shall maintain accurate student records including graduation requirements.

According to an overview of findings by state officials, Watson Chapel officials confirmed that class schedules were not correct for a large population of students at the high school. It was also reported the district had difficulty in creating a new master schedule, that transcripts were not previously reviewed for 10th grade, and that many students were in courses already completed or not in courses needed for graduation. Superintendent Tom Wilson and Assistant Superintendent Dee Davis said they were aware of the incorrect schedules on Aug. 9.

In addition, according to the overview, Watson Chapel seniors were scheduled for multiple study halls and were allowed to leave campus for the day while being counted present, and 23 seniors from the 2022-23 school year did not meet graduation requirements, yet were “included as graduates for the four-year cohort.”

Wilson and Davis attended the state board meeting. Stacy Smith, deputy state education commissioner, reported to the board the findings and recommended the accredited-probation for the district, adding that Watson Chapel would not contest it.

“We’re going to have a meeting, and I’m definitely going to talk to our Watson Chapel staff, especially at the high school, and inform them of what’s going on,” Wilson said. “I think they understood some of the things that were going on, but we’ve really got to sense that urgency because the next step is going to be Level 5 and whatever follows after that. We don’t want to go that direction.”

The Watson Chapel School District will clean up its bookkeeping with the registrar at the high school principal’s office and will receive more training from the Elementary and Secondary Education Division, Wilson said.

State board member Lisa Hunter of White Hall questioned Wilson about a 23-day delay in reporting the scheduling problem to state officials. Classes in the district began Aug. 14, five days after school officials noticed schedules were incorrect.

“We kept thinking, we got the co-op [Arkansas River Educational Service Cooperative] to help us,” Wilson explained. “We thought we could do it within two to three days, three to four days. Usually, these schedules are changed within the first 14 days of school. Well, we found out after that we need more help, and we did get somebody down from the state. … Parents started calling the state, and that’s how they started sending teams to see what was going on.”

State officials visited the high school Sept. 8 and 11, the latter becoming an emergency professional development day.

Hunter said she also had concerns about the district’s competency in handling schedules.

“We’ve had a lot of turnovers in the school,” Wilson responded, referring to resignations at the high school and district office. “ … We’re trying to put it back together and get it going because we’ve got to get it going, and our assistant superintendent Dee Davis is very familiar with this.”

Davis was hired from the Pine Bluff School District for the start of this school year.

“We’re going to take responsibility for this, and we’re going to do the best job we can,” Wilson said.

Smith said she recommended accredited-probation for the district based on the level of urgency toward the matter, which she said the Elementary and Secondary Education Division considers “serious.”

Watson Chapel was sanctioned nearly a month after the state board granted full local control back to the Pine Bluff School District, which was under control of the Education Department since 2018 and received Level 5 support, the highest level the state can give a district.

The fact that the Watson Chapel School District hired new counselors and other staff members probably factored into the matter, Smith said, but she added “the perfect storm” brewed. The district has filled one of two high school counselor slots open after one resigned and another moved into a teaching position, Wilson said.

Another who was offered the other counselor position did not accept it, Wilson said.

“It has been a problem this year with reconfiguration, moving all ninth-graders up,” Wilson said, referring to relocating freshmen to the high school campus as the former seventh- through ninth-grade Watson Chapel Junior High School campus is scheduled for demolition.

Smith clarified she is not asking the state to take over the district, which is receiving Level 4 support for reading, but she suggested the district give quarterly (three-month) reports on its record-keeping to the state board.

State board member Jeff Wood of Little Rock made the motion for the accredited-probation, adding a clause to require monthly reports from the district after what he characterized as a Level 5 situation. Wilson assured Wood that the students would be able to catch up on attaining proper credit when Wood stressed about half a semester has expired.

When Wood pressed the question to Wilson about seniors not coming to school but being counted present, Wilson responded, “I cannot answer that.” Students on a work-release program are allowed to leave campus early after their final class of the day, Wilson said, but others must remain at school.

“I don’t know how that happened, but everything goes back to the high school,” Wilson said. “We know that, and we’ve got to set parameters, and everyone has to do their job.”

Smith said the state board has the authority — even under probationary status — to direct the Elementary and Secondary Education Division to work with the district on anything from curriculum to authority. If state officials find similar violations during the 2024-25 school year, Smith added, the district could be on probation for a second time.

“It’s all a matter of being proactive and trying to get in there and really do the work,” Smith said. “If the district did not do what they were supposed to do within two years, then the state board must act and do something, which could be the state takeover.”

Smith does not foresee the state board allowing a district to be on probation that long, adding Friday’s measure was “definitely an attention-getter” for Watson Chapel and its board.

Smith said state takeover is not what the Elementary and Secondary Education Division wants for Watson Chapel.

“I think not only the school systems, but I think the community [of Pine Bluff] has had a lot of struggles,” Smith said, asked about the educational system issues that have plagued the city in recent years. “I think there’s energy and movement happening in the community, and you see lots of things from millages passing to the city investing in a lot of different projects and different things.”

Both the Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel school districts have approved property tax increases to build new high schools.

“I think there’s movement in the entire community to improve, but the challenge of the past — and anytime you have system breakdowns, that just impacts everyone,” Smith said. “This, right now, is just a reflection of turnover, breakdowns in systems, changing of people. Hopefully on this case, instead of what we had with Pine Bluff, we’re getting in there a little bit earlier and can provide assistance.”



