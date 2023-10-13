Watson Chapel to host Vilonia, each seeking 1st win

Two teams seeking their first win of the season will meet tonight in southwest Pine Bluff.

Watson Chapel is set to host Vilonia at Wildcat Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The Wildcats (0-6, 0-4 in 5A-Central) return to action after taking their bye week. Watson Chapel fell 44-13 in its most recent game against Morrilton but has had two weeks to regroup and prepare for this pivotal game, the second in a three-game home stand.

Watson Chapel Coach Maurice Moody said the bye week went well.

"[We focused on] getting healthy, just trying to get better in all three phases of the game," Moody said. "Kind of went back to basics, tackling, blocking."

Vilonia (0-6, 0-4) is coming off a 39-7 home loss to Beebe.

These are the final two winless teams in the 5A-Central. Although playoff hopes are slipping away, the winner of this game will gain some momentum and confidence to take into the final weeks of the season.

Moody said he expects a good game.

"I think both teams are desperate for a win," Moody said. "Nobody wants the feeling of finishing dead last. I think this would be a good win for us, because we can kind of build upon it, get things kind of kick-started in this program. We're going to give it our best, do whatever it takes to try to get a win."

When these teams met this time last season, Vilonia was coming off its second win of the season. The Eagles' 28-12 win against the Wildcats was part of a four-game winning streak that catapulted Vilonia to a third-place finish in the conference.

Although most of the Eagles' wins came late, they have not set themselves up for a final playoff push the same way this year. Last year's road wins at Pine Bluff and Beebe turned into lopsided home losses this season. A lack of returning defensive starters may have contributed to this regression.

Outside of Vilonia's 27-21 loss to Morrilton, every opponent has scored 35 or more points against the Eagles while holding Vilonia's offense to 15 points or fewer.

Watson Chapel has had its own struggles on both sides of the ball, though the Wildcats get to play at home with two weeks to prepare. Vilonia hasn't played on the road since Sept. 8.

Moody said the Wildcats need to execute better in all three phases to finish the season out the right way.

"Offensively, I think we need to execute much better," Moody said. "Just so many things we need to fix, I think. The main thing is blocking and tackling, but we have definitely gotta get better and execute on offense."

Quarterback Demarrion Kye is coming off a two-touchdown performance for Watson Chapel two weeks ago and figures to play a key role.

Vilonia's offense is led by quarterback Carter Massey, who had two touchdown passes against Morrilton. Hunter Wells also takes occasional snaps at quarterback, and he scored the Eagles' lone touchdown last week against Beebe with a quarterback keeper.