Psalm 2 begins with the incredulous question: "Why do the nations rage?" Why would anyone engage in such a useless act as trying to throw off the rule of God's anointed?

The same question is writ large across our world today. Why so much hatred? Why do we divorce? Why so much war? Why so much crime? Why do men speak evil of one another?

Why so much poverty in an age of prosperity? Why do so many people turn to drugs and alcohol? Why are hearts filled with fear? Why do we cheat and lie? Why is there so much pain in the world?

Psalm 2 traces it back to the rebellion inside every human heart. We fight against each other because there is no peace within. Apart from God, man is constantly at war with God and others. Our problem is that men will not bow the knee to Jesus.

According to verse 3, we say, "Let us break their bonds in pieces and cast away their chords from us."

What are those bonds or chains? We mock those who uphold traditional values. Our role models are the worst among us.

Men do not want God telling them what to do. The only God men want is a deity who looks the other way while they do whatever they want to do. This desire to ignore God's authority resides deeply in our hearts, and we must beware of it.

We wish to be released from any kind of restriction, so we choose the path of defiance by plotting and strategizing against God, but verse 1 says it is all done in vain.

In Acts 4:25-26, this very verse is quoted and fulfilled. The church is suffering. There is persecution, so the disciples pray to God, and in that prayer in verse 25, they quote this psalm and notice what the text says.

"When Herod and Pilate and the people crucified the Lord's anointed, it was all according to plan." In other words, all of their rebellion and defiance against God and his son was in vain because he did not die, but was resurrected. It is foolish to think that we can prevail against God's plan.

What is God's plan? Psalm 2:6 says, "Yet I have set my king on my holy hill of Zion."

God responds to a run-away world. He laughs and says, "Who are they to think they can defy me?" "I have set My King on My holy hill of Zion." It is a done deal.

God knows He is not the only king; men have many kings on earth. But as the one enthroned in heaven, He is enthroned over all authority. He reigns over all human kings. He is the ultimate king. That's why He laughs.

What should be our response? Verse 10 says, be wise and let Him rule over your life. Wisdom is the skill to order your affairs after the facts. God has said that living for your passions and refusing to submit to Him only leads to destruction. Wise people look at the facts and do not fight them.

God is saying to a run-away, chaotic world, stop worshiping yourself. Worship the King, Jesus Christ. Let Him rule your life. Pledge your devotion to Him. Blessed are those who know God and put their trust in Him. Because if He is lifted up, He will draw all men unto Himself.

Why? Because the world is hungry for living bread, lift the Savior up for them to see. Jesus says, If I be lifted up from the earth, I will draw all men unto me. Jesus is the answer to the chaotic times in which we find ourselves.

Be encouraged!

Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. of White Hall is the pastor of St. John AME Church at Pine Bluff. The community is invited to join the church for worship in person and on Facebook live at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@pbcommercial.com. Please include your phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry. Writers should have a connection to Southeast Arkansas.