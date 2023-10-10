Your Comprehensive Football Betting Guide for the Upcoming Weekend

The Chiefs won their 16th game in a row against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football even though they found the end zone just once.

Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker was active all night, kicking four field goals (one from 60 yards out) in a 19–8 win. The defending Super Bowl champs did cover the 10.5-point spread as Denver fell to 1–5, but this was still a surprisingly low output for a Patrick Mahomes-led offense, especially against the NFLs worst defense.

It was the Chiefs defense that came up big as it forced three turnovers, logged four sacks and constantly hounded Russell Wilson, who was held under 100 passing yards. Since that season-opening loss to the Lions, K.C. has ripped off five straight wins.

Though the start to Week 6 was low scoring, the bookend on Monday night projects to be a shootout. Lets get into the games.

Fantasy Football Lineup Decisions

Unfortunately, Justin Jefferson and DeVon Achane, two top-five players at their respective positions, landed on injured reserve this week. That level of production is tough to replace on the waiver wire and to make matters worse six teams are idle next week. The Bengals, Cowboys, Titans, Jets, Panthers and Texans are all on bye in Week 7, so make sure to look ahead so that your lineup is prepared to weather the storm.

Anyhow, back to Week 6. Michael Fabiano is here to help optimize your lineup with positional rankings and start/sit recommendations. With Achane out, Raheem Mostert should be fired up in all formats and Logan Thomas has been a quietly consistent performer at tight end.

Jen Piacenti also has DFS picks for this week and shes recommending a handful of pricey pass-catchers. The Joe Burrow-JaMarr Chase stack paid dividends last time out, and shes firing it up again against the Seahawks.

NFL Week 6 Picks and Lines

Get ready for another early kickoff from across the pond. The Jaguars are finally back stateside, but the Titans and Ravens are in London to renew their rivalry so be sure to set your lineup before that game kicks off.

That Tennessee-Baltimore matchup didnt make our top five games to bet this week, but a big NFC battle between the Lions and Buccaneers and a Monday Night Football meeting between the Cowboys and Chargers did. See which other games made the cut and get score predictions, ATS and O/U picks from Matt Verderame, Gilberto Manzano and I for each contest.

Manzano shared his leans for a few over/under bets, one of which has the lowest total of the week.

As always, Piacenti has props for you to tail this weekend. Shes honing in on a handful of players whose roles could expand due to injuries, like Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson.

And finally, The MMQB shared their straight up picks for the rest of the Week 6 games. The Chargers over the Cowboys and Bears over the Vikings were the two most popular upset picks.

9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network): Ravens (-4.5) vs. Titans | Total: 41.5

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Commanders vs. Falcons (-2.5) | Total: 42.5

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Vikings (-2.5) vs. Bears | Total: 43.5

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Seahawks vs. Bengals (-2.5) | Total: 44.5

1 p.m. ET (FOX): 49ers (-9.5) vs. Browns | Total: 35.5

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Panthers vs. Dolphins (-13.5) | Total: 48.5

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Colts vs. Jaguars (-4.5) | Total: 45.5

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Saints (-1.5) vs. Texans | Total: 42.5

4:05 p.m. ET (CBS): Patriots vs. Raiders (-2.5) | Total: 41.5

4:25 p.m. ET (FOX): Cardinals vs. Rams (-6.5) | Total: 48.5

4:25 p.m. ET (FOX): Eagles (-7.5) vs. Jets | Total: 40.5

4:25 p.m. ET (FOX): Lions (-3.5) vs. Buccaneers | Total: 42.5

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC): Giants vs. Bills (-14.5) | Total: 44.5

8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN): Cowboys (-2.5) vs. Chargers | Total: 50.5*

*Monday Night Football

Washington Hosts Oregon in Top-10 Matchup

The final season of the Pac-12 as we know it has gotten off to a wild start. More than half the conference is currently ranked and Colorado — win or lose — has been one of the biggest stories of the fall. Saturdays game between No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington is one of the most important matchups of the year between two of the top offenses in the FBS. The Huskies are 2.5-point home favorites over the Ducks and the over/under is set at 67.5 points.

This should be a good one. See which bet I like for this showdown in Seattle.

Later in the day, No. 12 North Carolina looks to stay undefeated when No. 25 Miami visits Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels have started strong in ACC play while the Hurricanes blew their conference opener last week against Georgia Tech. UNC is a 3.5-point home favorite and the total is set at 56.5 points.

Find out which way Im leaning in this primetime meeting.

Pat Forde and Richard Johnson also weighed in with their thoughts and picks for the two aforementioned games as well as a few others mentioned below.

Top 25 Action

7:30 p.m. ET (NBC): No. 10 USC vs. No. 21 Notre Dame (-2.5) | Total: 59.5

8 p.m. ET (FOX): No. 18 UCLA vs. No. 15 Oregon State (-3.5) | Total: 54.5

Other Games for Your Consideration

3:30 p.m. ET (CBS): Texas A&M vs. No. 19 Tennessee (-3.5) | Total: 55.5

3:30 p.m. ET (FS1): No. 23 Kansas (-2.5) vs. Oklahoma State | Total: 55.5

7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network): Missouri vs. No. 24 Kentucky (-2.5) | Total: 50.5

