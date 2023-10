SALEM 52, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 8

SALEM – A huge game from Kaden Brink allowed Salem (8-0, 4-0 3A-2) to remain perfect.

Brink ran 11 times for 243 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Greyhounds, who led 40-8 at halftime and finished with 398 yards of offense. Elijah Romine added 91 yards and 5 carries with 1 touchdown as well.

Landen Keiter had 68 yards rushing, and Koby Hubbard caught a 51-yard touchdown for Yellville-Summit (4-4, 0-4).