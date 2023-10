CLINTON 53, CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 50

Zane Widener busted loose for seven total touchdowns as Clinton (5-2, 3A-2 4A-4) outlasted its conference foes in a wild game at Mustang Mountain in North Little Rock.

Widener finished with 400 yards rushing with 6 scores while adding a touchdown catch for the Yellowjackets, who allowed 55 points a week ago during a 23-point loss at Bauxite.