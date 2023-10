NASHVILLE 52, ASHDOWN 20

NASHVILLE -- Tre Hopkins ran for 195 yards to power Nashville (5-2, 2-1 4A-7), which has won back-to-back games since losing at Arkadelphia on Sept. 22.

Hopkins scored two touchdowns while Karson Chambers was 15-of-22 passing for 143 yards for the Scrappers. Kason Morgan caught 7 passes for 112 yards and 2 scores as well.

Tucker Dixon added 11 carries for 85 yards with a touchdown for Nashville.