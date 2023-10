HAMBURG 42, HELENA-WEST HELENA 0

HAMBURG -- Willis Robinson accounted for 210 yards from scrimmage as Hamburg (2-6, 2-4 4A-8) stopped a two-game losing streak.

Robinson ran for 170 yards and 1 touchdown and had 40 yards receiving and 1 score for the Lions, who lost to DeWitt and Monticello in consecutive weeks before shutting out Helena-West Helena (0-7, 0-5). Kaeden Thomas threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in the win.

Peyton Sellers also had 14 tackles for Hamburg.