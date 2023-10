WARREN 39, DEWITT 23

WARREN -- Neeyo Harding threw three touchdowns to carry Warren (7-0, 5-0 4A-8) to a huge victory to remain perfect.

Antonio Jordan ran for two scores and caught another for the Lumberjacks, who handed DeWitt (7-1, 5-1) its first loss of the year. Tramond Miller, Jordan Green and Treylon Jackson all had touchdowns as well for Warren.

Korri Graham scored three times, including on a 49-yard punt return touchdown, for the Dragons.