6A-EAST LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 42, SYLVAN HILLS 0

LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 42, SYLVAN HILLS 0

Jackson England accounted for 120 yards and two touchdowns to lift Little Rock Catholic (5-2, 4-2 6A-East) over Sylvan Hills (0-7, 0-6) at Bill Blackwood Field in Sherwood.

England, a junior, completed 5 of 11 passes for 80 yards with 1 score and rushed 6 times for 40 yards and another score for the Rockets, who have won two straight contests. Cody Fogleman also had three catches for 44 yards and hauled in England's touchdown toss.

Cooper Nannen ran 14 times for 76 yards with a touchdown as well for Catholic.