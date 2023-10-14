Backup quarterback leads Charleston to win

HACKETT -- The Charleston Tigers continue to make adjustments and continue to win.

Friday night, they went to their backup quarterback and still powered their way to a 34-13 win over the Hackett Hornets at Bill Mills Field to set up next week's matchup at home against Booneville.

Charleston (4-3, 4-0 3A-1) defeated Booneville twice last season, including the state championship game, and both will enter the game undefeated in conference play.

Charleston's defense held the high-powered Hackett (4-3, 2-2) offense down Friday, including an interception at the goal line at a key time.

Charleston led 27-13 but Hackett had first-and-goal at the 1 after a 17-yard pass from Cole Ketchum to Wyatt Hester on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Charleston's Reese Merechka stopped Ketchum for loss of two yards before sophomore defensive lineman Zane Donberger snagged a ball that was batted in the air and returned it to the 30 to squelch the drive.

"That was huge," Charleston Coach Ricky May said. "I told them they didn't know how big that was. I gave them a hard time because our defensive linemen had more interceptions than our secondary does. It was a huge play by our corner to knock that ball up and our nose man to get it and go."

Ketchum hit Matthew Garner for a gain of 33 yards and found Dawsyn Clay for a gain of 36 on consecutive plays as Hackett's offense had its best series of the night. Two plays later, the Hornets were knocking on the door at the 1 before the interception.

"It's one of the turning points in the game," Hackett Coach Mason Wann said. "If we had that one back, we'd try to run it and punch it there. They made a heck of a play."

Charleston turned the turnover into the clinching score with Eli Huck scoring on a 36-yard run with 6:13 left for a 34-13 lead.

Charleston scored on its opening drive with Merechka carrying all four times on a short drive after a defensive stand. He scored on a 4-yard run with 8:36 left in the first quarter.

Hackett tied the game at 7-7 on its third possession with Ketchum finding Hester for a 6-yard touchdown pass with 3:25 left in the first quarter.

Andrew Emiliani booted the first of his two field goals to open the second quarter for a 10-7 lead on a 27-yard kick.

Charleston went up 17-7 on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Huck, who started at quarterback for the first time this season due to the injury suffered last week by Carter Little, to Merechka on its next possession. Emiliani kicked a 30-yard field goal to put Charleston up 20-7.

Hackett scored quickly to end the half with Ketchum rattling off a 63-yard run to the Charleston 9-yard line then hitting Hester with a 5-yard pass two plays later to narrow Charleston's lead to 20-13.

Merechka finished with 189 yards rushing on 27 carries, including 142 in the second half. Huck added 97 yards.

For the second week in a row, Charleston's defense pitched a second-half shutout.

"All but a couple of plays, we had a couple of plays in the first half that we're sick that we gave up," May said. "The unit is coming together. We're playing a lot of kids and they're getting better. In the second half, we just had the down three rush, but it was big. We had a great night."