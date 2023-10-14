Backup running backs help propel Hornets by Gryphons





BRYANT -- The defending Class 7A state champions warmed up for an important three-game stretch by playing a familiar tune against Little Rock Southwest.

Backup running backs Zekariah Kertis-Jones and Myron Thrash combined to score seven touchdowns as Bryant continued its winning ways against the Gryphons with a 59-33 victory Friday night at Hornet Stadium.

The backfield tandem of Kertis-Jones and Thrash shouldered the bulk of the load for Bryant (6-1, 5-0 7A-Central), which played without several starters but was still able to sustain its dominance over Southwest (1-6, 0-4) by picking up its fourth straight win in the series since the two first met in 2020. The Hornets have won each of those matchups by at least 27 points, but their most recent encounter was the closest, and by far, the most competitive.

"If you look at [Southwest] game-by-game -- don't look at the scores and don't look at their record -- each week they've gotten better as a team," Bryant Coach Quad Sanders said. "And that's exactly what I told my guys. They had a couple of guys out as well because they were banged up, but they've got a lot of talent over there. And when you combine that with a great coach like Coach [Daryl] Patton, you've got the makings of a really good team.

"The receiver and the quarterback they've got, they're legit, and they have just enough at running back to keep you honest. They're a growing team, and they don't back down."

The Gryphons were coming off a 31-point home loss last week to North Little Rock and fell into a 28-7 hole against Bryant. But Southwest battled and made it a two-score game by halftime.

The Hornets, however, quickly created separation in the second half with three touchdowns in the first six minutes of the third quarter and eventually walked away with a comfortable win to extend its conference regular-season winning streak to 33 games -- a run that began in 2018.

Bryant, which is set to play Cabot, North Little Rock and Conway over its final three regular-season games, generated 532 yards of offense, with 380 coming on the ground.

Thrash, a junior, finished with 215 yards on 22 carries and scored on runs of 5 and 36 yards. He also hauled in a 76-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter. Kertis-Jones, a sophomore, rushed for 122 yards on 14 attempts with 4 touchdowns.

"We're definitely running back loaded," Sanders said. "We've got five capable running backs. But to be honest, the credit goes to the offensive line for sure. We've got two tight ends that are willing blockers, too, so without all those guys, those backs wouldn't be able to do the things they were able to do."

The Hornets bullied their way on their opening possession. Bryant ran the ball on 10 of its 12 plays during a 76-yard drive and got a 6-yard touchdown run from Kertis-Jones to grab a 7-0 lead with 6:09 to go in the first quarter.

Southwest regrouped on the following series to put together a 14-play march, which ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Chase Forte. Bryant then ran off 21 consecutive points, starting with Jeremiah Motes' 24-yard touchdown pass to David Paglianite with 10:39 left in the second quarter.

Kertis-Jones would add 6- and 20-yard scoring runs on back-to-back drives before Forte delivered a 17-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Granado with 4:17 remaining in the half. Thrash tacked on his 36-yard score less than two minutes later, but Forte threw an 11-yard score to Jabron Lewis, who ended the game with 83 yards on six catches, with just under 37 seconds showing to pull the Gryphons within 35-20 at the break.

Bryant erupted immediately after halftime, with Thrash scoring twice, including on a screen pass, and Kertis-Jones rolling in from 31 yards away, to put the game out of reach.

Forte, who completed 11 of 21 passes for 199 yards, did have a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jasean Robinson late in the third quarter. Luther Tucker also had a 54-yard scoring run in the fourth. The junior tallied 113 yards to lead Southwest.

"We were far from perfect," Sanders said. "We've just got to get some guys back healthy because we've got a three-game gauntlet coming up. Depth is what kind of gets you through these types of games, but we've got to make sure that depth is playing up to par as well.

"[Friday], we kind of struggled with it a little, but that's a part of the growing pains when a lot of those guys haven't played as much. But it's coming a long."





Little Rock Southwest’s Luther Tucker (9) twists to the ground Friday after being stopped short of the goal line by Bryant’s Jayden Welch (lower left) during the Gryphons’ loss to the Hornets in Bryant. (Special to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen B. Thornton)











