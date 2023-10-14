Sections
BATESVILLE 11, WYNNE 10

Today at 2:41 a.m.

BATESVILLE -- Batesville (3-4, 3-1 5A-East) held off Wynne (2-5, 1-3)

Coke Bentz had a 1-yard touchdown run for the Pioneers. Jackson Elam kicked a field goal and Beau Baxter recorded a safety with a sack in the end zone.

Print Headline: BATESVILLE 11, WYNNE 10

