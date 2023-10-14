BENTON HARMONY GROVE 42, LITTLE ROCK HALL 14

HASKELL -- Benton Harmony Grove (3-4, 2-3 4A-4) shut out Little Rock Hall (2-4, 1-3) in the second half.

Hall's BJay Sisk scored first on a three-yard touchdown run. Benton Harmony Grove's Jacobe Noble answered after rushing 24 yards, then Peyton Potter scored again for the Warriors scoring from 12 yards out. The second quarter saw Noble score his second touchdown for Benton Harmony Grove, this one a 4-yard run, followed by Hall's Demetrice Thomas scoring a 5-yard rushing touchdown before the close of the half.

The third quarter saw Potter score twice, after a 9- and 5-yard rushing touchdowns. Justen Washington added a 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.