Boll Weevils seek to end skid, take on rival Arkansas Tech

The last thing the University of Arkansas at Monticello wanted was to run into another hot-streaking football team while trying to end its own slide.

After giving up the winning touchdown to Southeastern Oklahoma State University on the final play last Saturday, the Boll Weevils hit the road again to try to snap Arkansas Tech University's two-game surge. Kickoff between the longtime rivals is at 2 p.m. today at Simmons Bank Field at Thone Stadium (capacity 6,500), with the broadcast on KHBM-FM 93.7.

A winning season is still on the table for both teams, each 2-4 overall and in the Great American Conference, but they would have to win at least four of their next five. Arkansas Tech won't have an easy time of it after today, taking on the teams that have beaten UAM in the past four weeks -- Ouachita Baptist, East Central (Oklahoma), Southeastern and Harding.

The Weevils were just 4 seconds away from snapping what is now a 4-game skid in Durant, Okla., when Marquis Gray caught a 2-yard pass from Weston Conaway for Southeastern's only lead of the game.

"You lead it for 59 minutes and 56 seconds, play well and do some good things, but we've got to finish," Weevils Coach Hud Jackson said. UAM scored first early in the second quarter and led by as much as 14-0 in the period.

"We've got guys on the back end who are making good plays for us," Jackson said. "Two guys are trying to look at each other to see who will make a play. They get down to the end zone and we put our best player on [Gray]. It's not like guys are getting beat. You've got to make plays. We've got a lot of young guys learning."

Youth has had to serve UAM well in recent weeks because of injuries. Jackson said redshirt freshman Buddy Taylor, expected to make his third start today, feels more comfortable in his play. That is evidenced by his 21-for-25, 224-yard, 2-touchdown effort against Southeastern.

"He's a confident young man," Jackson said. "A very intelligent young man. He's sat back and learned a lot, but obviously Coach [and offensive coordinator Josh] Qualls has done a good job with him. He's comfortable, so let's challenge him a little bit more. He's a sponge, he watches film and he wants to learn more."

Taylor is having to improve with injuries at key positions around him, including sophomore offensive lineman Nathan Juhl and junior running back and receiver Kristian Gammage.

Arkansas Tech started the season 0-4 but has won its last two, beating Northwestern Oklahoma State 44-21 in Russellville and edging Southwestern Oklahoma State 9-7 last Saturday on a last-second field goal in Weatherford, Okla. The Wonder Boys have passed better than their opponents (227.3 to 173.5 in yards per game), but teams have succeeded at running the ball against them (221.7 to 97).

Senior Taye Getwood has thrown for 1,256 yards and 9 touchdowns to lead the Wonder Boys' offense.

"Tech is very confident right now," Jackson said. "They're playing very well. They have a quarterback that's really athletic. Defensively, they are very physical. One of the biggest things, they have a great punter and great kicker.

"This is a game that's important for both of us."

Arkansas Tech leads the all-time series 38-30-3, but UAM has won the last 5 meetings.