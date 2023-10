CABOT 27, LR CENTRAL 0

Amari Criner's two rushing touchdowns helped Cabot (4-3, 3-1 7A-Central) pick up a road victory over Little Rock Central (0-7, 0-4).

The Panthers' offense rolled up 267 rushing yards. Cooper Powell ran for 118 yards and a touchdown, and Keegan Vest had 97 yards and a touchdown. Criner finished with 71 yards rushing.