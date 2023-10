CARLISLE 70, HAMPTON 6

HAMPTON -- Holden Jones' five touchdown passes led the way for Carlisle (6-1, 3-0 2A-4) in its win over Hampton (0-7, 0-4).

Kayleb Elliott had three rushing touchdowns for the Bison. On defense, Cajuan Pernell scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.