BASKETBALL

White joins Musselman's UA staff

Arkansas men's Coach Eric Musselman announced an addition to his support staff Friday.

Matt White has joined the Razorbacks' program as senior advisor to the head coach. He worked in a similar role under Musselman at Nevada.

According to a release, White is also a businessman and in 2016 authored a leadership book titled "Leading With Courage: Daily Reminders for the Decision Maker."

"I've known Matt for a long time and he was a valuable part of our team success at Nevada," Musselman said. "He has great leadership qualities, has a unique analytical mind and, as a successful businessman, brings a different perspective to our program and into our staff meetings.

"He will be an excellent mentor to our entire staff and help with their development personally and professionally."

After Musselman left Nevada for Arkansas, White became chairman of the advisory board for Friends of the Pack, a Name, Image and Likeness collective that supports the school's men's and women's sports.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas sweeps Ole Miss

No. 12 Arkansas hit a sizzling .355 as a team and cruised to a 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-18) win over Ole Miss on Friday night at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

Right-side hitter Maggie Cartwright led the Razorbacks' attack with 14 kills and hit .619. She also had five aces. Taylor Head had13 kills and 10 blocks, while Jill Gillen chipped in 12 kills. Courtney Jackson led the way with 13 digs for Arkansas (16-2, 6-0 SEC).

The Rebels (8-10, 2-5) were limited to just a .180 hitting percentage. Sasha Ratliff led Ole Miss with nine kills

The Razorbacks have now won 14 in a row and host Alabama at 6 p.m. on Sunday.