Christian artist Crowder to perform at Arkansas State Fair

Christian recording artist Crowder, who performed at the First Security Amphitheater last year, is returning to Little Rock, this time to play at the 83rd Arkansas State Fair.

The Texarkana, Texas, native will be one of the headliners Tuesday evening at what's been billed "Faith and Family Night," sharing the stage with evangelist Nick Hall.

The event, at the BankOZK Main Stage, begins at 7 p.m. People can stand and watch for free, with paid fair admission.

Preferred seating is $22.75 per ticket, including fees.

Crowder, whose first name is David, cracked Billboard's Top 10 in 2014 with his debut solo album, "Neon Steeple," which peaked at No. 9. His 2016 follow-up, "American Prodigal," rose to No. 12.

"I Know a Ghost" in 2018 spent two weeks on the chart, reaching No. 43. "Milk & Honey" in 2021, appeared on the chart for one week at No. 59.

In 2021, he topped Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart for five weeks with "Good God Almighty." Another single, "In the House," spent two weeks at No. 1.

"American Prodigal" and "I Know a Ghost" were both nominated for a Grammy in the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album category.

Crowder was not available for comment, a Crowder representative said.

In an interview last year, the Atlanta-based artist said he enjoys performing in Little Rock, noting that he still has family within driving distance of Central Arkansas.

"It's always like a big family reunion anytime we're nearby, so I'm excited about it," he said. "My family is split between Longhorn fans and Razorbacks fans, and I have to say the Razorbacks fans are more rowdy to be around."

Hall said Crowder is worth hearing.

"He's super fun -- kind of a little bit of bluegrass, a little bit of blues, a little bit of gospel -- and just a blast to listen to," he said.

Hall's Minneapolis-based ministry, Pulse, played a key role in this year's Amplify Music Festival, helping to fund a free two-day event in Benton that featured a number of big names in Christian music, including Chris Tomlin, Casting Crowns and Lecrae.

Tuesday's event should last for about 2½ hours, with a sizeable chunk of the time devoted to music, Hall said.

"Crowder will be up for, I would say, an hour or more," he said. "If people want an encore, we'll get him up for another song or two."

"It's a full concert, a full band. It's going to be a party for Jesus," he said.