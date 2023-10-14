Church notes

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, holds services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays and are available live on Facebook, YouTube and on the website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin, Fayetteville, hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. outside, weather permitting and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube. A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated at each early service. A more contemporary service is offered at 4 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month in Fellowship Hall.

All Sunday School classes start at 9:30 a.m. Children’s and youth classes from age 3 to grade 5 meet in Lower Knox. Grades 6-12 meet in the youth room in Lower Knox and are divided by age. The adult Bible study meets in Upper Calvin. The Thoughtful Christians group meets in the church library and on Zoom and the Open Door class meets in Upper Witherspoon.

A taco supper and trivia will follow the 4 p.m. service tomorrow.

Information: 442-4211, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 224 N. East Ave. Fayetteville will host two accomplished organists for a recital at 7 p.m. on October 19.

Jack Cleghorn, organist-choirmaster at St. Paul’s, and Carol Nave, assistant organist-choirmaster, will perform works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Cesar Franck, Frank Bridge, Samuel Wesley, Norman Cocker and Willam Harris. Both are steeped in the Anglican musical tradition.

The recital is free and open to the public. For more information, call 442-7373.

State Association of Missionary Baptist Churches of Arkansas will hold their 122nd annual meeting Nov. 2-3 at the Holiday Inn, 1500 S. 48th St. in Springdale.

Pathway Baptist Church in Fayetteville will serve as host church for this year’s annual meeting. The host church invites all members and guests to attend special services at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at Pathway Baptist Church, 3395 W. Mount Comfort Road in Fayetteville.

Information: armissionarybaptist.com or email jgrimes@armissionarybaptist.com or cedric.etheridge@gmail.com.

BENTON COUNTY

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will hold service at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday School for children is at 9:45 in the lower level, adult Bible class is at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

At 9:45 a.m. tomorrow there will be an open forum meeting to present the budget for 2024 and to introduce the slate of candidates for the Board of Directors. Oct. 22 the annual congregational meeting will begin at the close of the first service.

Trunk or Treat will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct.

31. There will be a photo opportunity. This is an outdoor event. In case of rain there will be a drive-through area for handing out treats.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

GriefShare classes meet from 2 to 4 p.m. every Tuesday in the church library. Quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays. Senior Choir meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The Shepherd’s Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday.

Information: (479)855-1324 or bvlutheran.com.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds service at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Kid’s Connect and a nursery are available.

The Fall Women’s Bible Study is on “The Birth of the Church: A study in the book of Acts” by David Jeremiah. The study meets each Monday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. or 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday in the Chapel. The Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir meets at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Ping Pong group meets from 9 to 10 a.m. each Thursday.

Information: 855-1126 or email questions@bvcc.net.

First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville at 901 N.E. J St., Bentonville will welcome the Rev. Dr. Angela Gorrell on Oct. 22 and 23 as guest speaker for a series entitled “Seeking Joy & the Life Worth Living.” Dr. Gorrell will preach at the 10:15 a.m. service and will give public presentations at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 and at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23. All presentations are in the sanctuary, free and open to the public and will also be livestreamed. The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. to Benton County residents. Information: 273-5450 or fpcbentonville.org .

First Presbyterian Church of Rogers at 1901 S. 26th St. Rogers holds services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Services are lived streamed on Facebook.

A free cybersecurity presentation, “Understanding Social Media and its Dangers in the Library” will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, while “Griefshare in the Parlor” will take place at 10 a.m.

The Early Learning Center worship service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Starting after church that day are pumpkin patch pumpkin sales, which will start at $4 in the church yard and benefit Scout Troop 314.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services are livestreamed on the website, Facebook and YouTube. Listen to the podcast “Hearing Matters” on the website.

The exercise group meets at 7:45 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in the Fellowship Hall and Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets at 1 p.m. Fridays in the office lobby.

Information: (479) 855-2390 or pcbv.org.

