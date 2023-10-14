AGFC to dedicate outdoor site in Grady

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a dedication ceremony celebrating the opening of the "Andy Simmons Outdoor Skills Farm." The event will be held at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at 2641 Blankenship Road in Grady. The site was acquired by the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation from Simmons' estate. The farm will forever be used as a place for young people to learn how to hunt, fish, and enjoy wildlife just as he did, a spokesman said in a news release.

"Through the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Education Division, this unique education and skill training facility will truly benefit future generations of outdoor enthusiasts. Both the foundation and commission are extremely grateful for Andy's generosity, and we look forward to carrying on his legacy of teaching others about the importance of wildlife conservation and his passion for Arkansas' outdoors," the spokesman said.

Genealogy Society to meet

The Jefferson County Genealogy Society will meet at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Historical Museum at Fourth Avenue and State Street. The speaker will be Brooke Greenburg. The topic will be Amanda Trulock and the Trulock Family of Jefferson County. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release.