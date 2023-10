EAST POINSETT COUNTY 58, EARLE 26

LEPANTO -- Dennis Gaines had 15 carries for 219 yards and 3 touchdowns as East Poinsett County (6-1, 4-0 2A-2) defeated Earle (3-4, 1-3).

Tyler Moore ran for 85 yards and a touchdown, and Jacob Gaines added 67 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Cooper Argo threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.