El Dorado holds off Sheridan, 32-29

SHERIDAN -- The El Dorado Wildcats (3-4, 2-4 in 6A-East) got a big win Friday night in an exhilarating game against the Sheridan Yellowjackets (2-6, 2-4 in 6A Central). The final score was 32-29. The game went down to the wire, with Sheridan almost completing the comeback after trailing by 12 in the middle of the third quarter. Isaiah Stephens, in his debut from junior varsity, did all he could for the Yellowjackets, almost single-handedly keeping them in the game with his huge runs and kickoff returns.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

Very late when El Dorado scored the last touchdown of the game to take a 3-point lead with less than two minutes to go. Sheridan was down 26-14 and Stephens provided a huge spark, with a 49-yard touchdown run followed by another 42-yard touchdown run a couple of possessions after to give Sheridan the lead very late in the game. The defense had stepped up as well, coming up with big stops, but El Dorado scored with less than 2 minutes left. Even with about 1:47 to go, which, in this contest, was plenty of time to score, El Dorado had snatched all the momentum away thanks to the team's game-winning drive. The crowd was silenced and Sheridan couldn't quite get the ball moving on their last possession despite the two big touchdowns before.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

El Dorado quarterback Mitchell Polk. He was stellar with 3 touchdown passes as well as one on the ground, accounting for all four of El Dorado's touchdowns. Polk had a great touchdown run from 39 yards out as well as a 67-yard touchdown pass. Isaiah Stephens also had a day for Sheridan. In his first varsity game, he had 103 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns and multiple kickoff returns that went into El Dorado's side of the field. His speed was electric.

NEXT UP ...

Sheridan will face the Marion Patriots on the road in Little Rock at 7 p.m. El Dorado will face Sylvan Hills at home at the same time.