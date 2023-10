ENGLAND 44, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 0

ENGLAND -- Nick Brown Jr. set the pace for England (4-3, 2-1 2A-4) in a win over Episcopal Collegiate (0-6, 0-3), throwing a touchdown pass and running for three more.

Brown Jr. finished with 133 yards passing and 103 yards rushing.

The Lions' Justin Barber was a two-way standout, running for 91 yards on offense and intercepting two passes on defense.