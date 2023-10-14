ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Play/gala, film, author, comedians to take center stages





THEATER

'One Ninth'

The Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock, stages "One Ninth" by Spirit Trickey Tawfiq, the story of Minnijean Brown Trickey, one of the Little Rock Nine, the first Black students to integrate Little Rock Central High School in 1957, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Oct. 22.

Tyranni Hubbard plays Minnijean Brown with Evanee Dra'a Dokes as Melba Pattillo, another of the Little Rock Nine. Satia Spencer directs. The production is in partnership with the National Park Service and Little Rock Central High. Tickets are $38. Visit argentacommunitytheater.org.

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre produced the premiere production of "One Ninth" in 2009.

Trickey, Trickey Tawfiq and her husband, actor Hisham Tawfiq (NBC's "The Blacklist") will be among the celebrity guests for the theater's 2023 ACT Spotlight Celebrity Gala, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St., North Little Rock. Also on the guest list: actor and writer Mara Wilson, who achieved prominence as a child actor ("Mrs. Doubtfire," "Matilda," "Miracle on 34th Street"); her most recent book is "Good Girls Don't."

Retired journalist Anne Jansen Broadwater will interview all four; the gala will also feature performances by the ACT II and Arkansas Repertory Theatre Pre-Professional Company, pianist John Cheek and singer Craig Wilson; dinner catered by Cypress Social; and a 6 p.m. VIP reception at the Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St. Tickets are $175. Visit argentacommunitytheater.org.

FILM

'Alive Day Memories'

MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, screens "Alive Day Memories: Home from Iraq," first-person stories of 10 soldiers who survived near-fatal wounds while serving in Iraq, told to actor James Gandolfini, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. It's part of the museum's "Movies at MacArthur" series. Admission, popcorn and beverages are free. Call (501) 376-4602.

LITERATURE

Writer at Hendrix

Poet, novelist and short-story writer K-Ming Chang will read and discuss her work at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Reves Recital Hall at Hendrix College, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway. A reception and book signing in Trieschmann Gallery will follow. Words­Worth Books of Little Rock will sell select titles. Sponsor is the Hendrix-Murphy Foundation Programs in Literature and Language. Admission is free. Email McGill@hendrix.edu.

Chang, at 25, is a Kundiman Fellow, a Lambda Literary Award Winner, a National Book Foundation 5 Under 35 Honoree and an O. Henry Prize winner. Her most recent book, "Gods of Want," a collection of short stories, was a New York Times Notable Book of 2022 and won the 2023 Lammy Award for Lesbian Fiction.

TICKETS

Three touring comics

Three comedians have performances coming up at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway (visit Ticketmaster.com, all prices plus fees, subject to change):

◼️ Comedian, nurse and advocate Blake Lynch, aka Nurse Blake, on his 100-city "Shock Advised Comedy Tour," 8 p.m. Nov. 20. Tickets are $43.50-$83.50, with $143 and $193 VIP packages available.

◼️ Ali Siddiq, on his "I Got a Story to Tell Tour," 7 p.m. Jan. 13. Tickets are $30-$50.

◼️ Mark Normand, on his 2024 "Ya Don't Say Tour," 7 p.m. March 30. Tickets are $35-$59.75.

Poet, novelist and short-story writer K-Ming Chang will read and discuss her work Thursday Oct. 19 at Hendrix College in Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



A soldier from 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), searches for weapons caches in a palm grove near Mahmudiyah, Iraq. On Tuesday, Little Rock's MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History screens "Alive Day Memories: Home from Iraq," first-person stories of 10 soldiers who survived near-fatal wounds while serving in Iraq. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/ U.S. Army)









