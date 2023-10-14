Follow live: Razorbacks face Crimson Tide on road

13:51, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Alabama 0

KJ Jefferson completed a first-down pass to Isaac TeSlaa for 4 yards, then Rashod Dubinion carried for 1 on second down.

Jefferson was then given all the time in the world to throw on third down. He targeted Tyrone Broden, who dropped a sure first down despite being wide open.

Max Fletcher hit a nice punt of 59 yards to pin the Crimson Tide inside their 15.

Pregame

Arkansas, which has lost four consecutive games and three in a row to open SEC play, faces No. 11 Alabama this morning and is looking to snap a 15-game losing streak in the series. The Razorbacks have not won in Bryant-Denny Stadium since 2003.

Alabama is considered a 19.5-point favorite in the game, according to Saracen Casino Resort.

The Crimson Tide are 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in SEC play, their lone loss coming at home to Texas. Alabama is coming off a 26-20 win at Texas A&M last week.

Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe threw for a career-high 321 yards and 3 touchdowns against the Aggies. Wide receiver Jermaine Burton had 9 catches, 197 yards and 2 touchdowns in the game.

More from WholeHogSports: How to watch and listen to Arkansas-Alabama

For Arkansas, tight end Ty Washington was a positive in the loss to Ole Miss. He went from buried on the depth chart to catching 7 passes for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns in his first significant action of the season.

The Razorbacks are No. 6 in conference games in pass defense and last defending the run. They are tied for ninth in the SEC in points allowed to league opponents.

Offensively, Arkansas is looking to get on track offensively after back-to-back games in which it hasn't topped 300 yards of offense. It has run for only 78 yards in the last two games

The Razorbacks have not rushed for a touchdown since the BYU loss on Sept. 16 in Fayetteville.

Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported earlier that linebacker Chris Paul and defensive back Jaylon Braxton did not travel. Safety Al Walcott did. All three players were injured last weekend.

Chuck Barrett on the pregame radio show said running back Raheim Sanders will not play in the game.