GAC capsules

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS AT HENDERSON STATE

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Carpenter-Haygood Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO KVMH-FM, 99.1, Magnolia; KYXK-FM, 106.7, Gurdon; KVRC-AM, 1240, Arkadelphia; KDEL-FM, 100.9, Arkadelphia; KWPS-FM, 99.7, Hot Springs; KZYP-FM, 104.1, Malvern; KZYP-AM, 1310, Malvern

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com; hsusports.com

RECORDS Southern Arkansas 5-1, 5-1 Great American Conference; Henderson State 5-1, 5-1

DIVISION II RANKING Henderson State is No. 18.

COACHES Brad Smiley (10-7 in second season at SAU and overall); Scott Maxfield (130-63 in 18th season at Henderson State and 159-65 in 23rd season overall)

SERIES Henderson State leads 48-37-1

LAST MEETING Southern Arkansas got a touchdown pass from O.B. Jones in the fourth quarter to lead the Muleriders to a 28-24, comeback victory on Sept. 24, 2022, in Magnolia.

NOTEWORTHY SAU and Henderson State have each won three times during their past six matchups. Two of the Muleriders' wins over that span came at El Dorado. ... Last week's 63-24 homecoming victory over Oklahoma Baptist allowed SAU to pick up its fifth win of the season, which matched last season's total in Coach Brad Smiley's debut year. Beating the Reddies would be the most victories SAU has had in a season since 2019, when it finished 8-4. ... Henderson State had a season-high 302 yards rushing a week ago against Southern Nazarene. Jeremiah Davis and Frederick O'Donald each ran for more than 100 yards. That's the first time the team has had two players do that in the same game in more than a year. ... Muleriders quarterback O.B. Jones is averaging 101.3 yards rushing, which ranks second in the Great American Conference. ... The Reddies have thrown for less than 200 yards in three straight games, which is the second time that's happened in 11 years. ... Since 2011, SAU is 8-18 in road games against in-state competition. The Muleriders' last trip to Arkadelphia resulted in a 52-24 loss to Ouachita Baptist earlier this season. ... Henderson State kicker Kolby King leads the GAC with eight made field goals.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO AT ARKANSAS TECH

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Thone Stadium, Russellville

RADIO KBHM-FM, 93.7, Monticello; KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russellville

INTERNET uamsports.com; arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS Arkansas-Monticello 2-4, 2-4 Great American Conference; Arkansas Tech 2-4, 2-4

COACHES Hud Jackson (44-83 in 12th season at UAM and overall); Kyle Shipp (14-25 in fourth season at Arkansas Tech and overall)

SERIES Arkansas Tech lead 38-30-3

LAST MEETING Arkansas-Monticello outscored the Wonder Boys 21-0 in the second half to post a 35-14 win on Sept. 24, 2022, in Monticello.

NOTEWORTHY Arkansas Tech hasn't beaten UAM since 2016 when it held on for a 38-31 victory at home. The Wonder Boys led by 21 late in the third quarter of that game. ... The Boll Weevils will be without the services of quarterback Demilon Brown for the remainder of the season after he suffered a broken hand earlier this month. The senior's 261.5 passing yards per game is still tops in the Great American Conference. His 11 touchdown passes are third. ... Arkansas Tech punter Aaron Winn was named the conference's special teams player of the week after averaging 41.5 yards on four punts during the team's 9-7 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State. The senior also had a key tackle in the fourth quarter after the Bulldogs were returning a blocked extra point that would've resulted in two points. ... UAM has two players -- Isaiah Cross and Nick Howard -- in the GAC's top 10 in receiving yards per game. Cross is tied for fourth with Arkansas Tech's Caleb Tanis at 65 yards, while Howard is sixth at 64.3 yards. ... The Wonder Boys are seventh in the league in points (22.0 per game) and total offense (324.3 per game). ... Arkansas Tech is one of the least-penalized teams in the league. The Wonder Boys have had only 23 flags thrown against them this season, which is two behind Southern Arkansas for the lowest in the GAC.

OUACHITA BAPTIST AT HARDING

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy

RADIO KARN-FM, 102.9 (Little Rock); KZNG AM, 1340, KZNG-FM 97.9/105.5 (Hot Springs); KTPB-FM, 98.1, Pine Bluff; KCXY-FM, 95.3, Camden; KNAS-FM, 105.5, Nashville; KHGG-FM, 103.5, Fort Smith, KESA-FM, 100.9, Eureka Springs; KILX-FM, 102.1, De Queen; KQOR-FM, 105.3, Mena; KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy

INTERNET obutigers.com; hardingsports.com

RECORDS Ouachita Baptist 6-0, 6-0 Great American Conference; Harding 6-0, 6-0

DIVISION II RANKINGS Ouachita Baptist is No. 5; Harding is No. 9

COACHES Todd Knight (149-99 in 24th season at OBU and 177-131-2 in 30th season overall); Paul Simmons (56-13 in sixth season at Harding and overall)

SERIES Harding leads 33-26-4

LAST MEETING A 50-yard touchdown catch by Connor Flannigan in the second quarter put Ouachita Baptist up to stay, allowing the Tigers to grab a 21-13 victory on Sept. 24, 2022, in Arkadelphia.

NOTEWORTHY There's not much that has separated the two teams during their past 10 meetings. Each has beaten the other five times over that stretch, with both managing multiple victories on the other's home field. ... Harding needs a win today and one next week against Southern Arkansas at El Dorado to tie the program mark for the most consecutive victories. The Bisons' current 11-game run matches the one they put together from Sept. 23-Dec. 9, 2017. ... If OBU beats Harding, it will be Coach Todd Knight's 150th win at the school. He is 11-12 against the Bisons. ... Harding quarterback Cole Keylon is 114 rushing yards away from reaching 1,000 for his career. He's also one of six Bisons players to ever have at least 10 rushing touchdowns and 10 passing touchdowns. ... OBU's Riley Harms needs to throw four touchdowns to break the program's single-season record of 21, set by Neal Turner in 1979. Harms is also 10 TD passes away from smashing the team's career record of 44. ... Bisons kicker Grant Ennis leads all active players in NCAA Division II with 186 extra points since he's been at Harding. ... The Tigers are 6-0 for the 11th time ever. Last week's win over East Central (Okla.) also assured them of have a winning regular-season record for the 15th straight season.