Goblins win with late fourth-down score

ALMA -- Harrison Coach Chris Keylon said he felt his team had its backs against the wall entering Friday night's contest on the road against Alma with a 1-2 record in 5A-West Conference play. With the game on the line in the final quarter on fourth down, that feeling only intensified at Airedale Stadium.

Keylon never doubted his team despite the long odds its faced, and Harrison made the plays needed to pull off a come-from-behind 39-35 victory.

"Outstanding effort," Keylon said. "Outstanding. We were down similar to what we were against Shiloh last week when we lost. We had the same speech. We knew we needed to come back in the second half and battle. Our kids aren't afraid of adversity. They love it and they overcome it. It was unbelievable."

The winning touchdown came on a fourth-and-17 play at the Alma 41-yard line. Harrison senior quarterback Mason Ketterman connected with sophomore wide receiver Eli McNutt for a 41-yard touchdown and a 39-35 lead with 31 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

"Oh my gosh," Ketterman said of the game-winning play. "It was just a prayer. The players took their eyes off my receiver, and I just threw it up. Coach always believes in us. We never want to back down. We have full trust in him. We will be celebrating this one big time. The bus trip back is going to be jumping."

Keylon said the touchdown showed the play-making ability of his quarterback extending the play with his legs.

"They had it covered for the play we had called," Keylon said. "But once our quarterback scrambled out of the pocket, it was a Hail Mary from there. Eli did a great job getting behind the guy to make a play. I'm so proud of them."

The Goblins (4-3, 2-2 5A-West) got the ball on their game-winning drive with a stop on defense. Alma (5-2, 3-1) had possession at the Harrison 15 on a fourth-and-9 play. Ketterman got a sack to force a turnover for Harrison.

"Once we got the ball back, we knew we had it," Ketterman said.

Harrison found itself down 21-10 at halftime. The Goblins headed into the break with a 33-yard field goal from Brody Burge. Harrison then outscored Alma 29-14 in the final two quarters.

Ketterman and senior running back Braden Long were a big part of the second-half effort. Ketterman finished the game 11 of 14 passing for 185 yards with 3 touchdowns.

"Mason has played so good for us," Keylon said. "He manages the game and sees things well. He got in trouble in the first half, but he always overcomes. He never gets down and he keeps fighting. He made a heck of a throw."

Long finished with 30 carries for 236 yards and 2 touchdowns, both in the second half. He had scores of 11 and 68 yards for Harrison. Long also caught a 50-yard touchdown pass.

"I think he is one of the best in the state," Keylon said of Long. "The colleges need to start offering him tonight. I don't know why he doesn't have 15 offers right now. He is a weight room freak. He is the best effort guy I've ever coached in my life. He never stops and is a team player. He will be a great college player."

It was a back-and-forth second half until Harrison took the lead for good. Alma held a 28-25 edge entering the final quarter.

The Airedales took a 35-25 lead with a 28-yard rushing score from Israel Towns-Robinson with about 6 minutes to play, but that was their last score of the night.

Alma was guided by senior quarterback Jackson Daily, who completed 11 of 16 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed 21 times for 70 yards and 2 scores. Towns-Robinson had 66 yards and 2 touchdowns on 3 carries. Senior running back Carlos Gonzalez had 85 yards on 11 carries. Sophomore wide receiver Samuel Schlegel caught 8 passes for 118 yards.

Keylon said Harrison, coming off a 55-25 loss at home to Shiloh Christian last week, needed to step up in a big way Friday to get back on track for the playoffs. The Goblins did just that with fourth-quarter heroics.

"We felt our backs were against the wall coming into this one," Keylon said. "We felt that a little bit. We need to win out trying to get the No. 2 seed. We play some really good football teams the rest of the way. But we knew this one would be a tough game. We needed to have this by four points for tiebreakers, too. This was a big one. I'm so proud of our team."