Golden Lions to face MVSU

Two teams desperate for a win will clash in northeastern Mississippi today.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will face Mississippi Valley State at 2 p.m. at Rice-Totten Stadium in a matchup of teams in similar situations.

Both teams are in their first seasons with first-time head coaches, and both enter this game seeking their first Southwestern Athletic Conference victory of the year.

UAPB (1-4, 0-2 SWAC) head coach Alonzo Hampton said the Golden Lions are excited to face the Delta Devils.

"Two programs got new coaches, got a lot of energy, got a lot of passion," Hampton said. "They're trying to get a win. We're trying to get a win, and we're trying to establish our program and the direction we want to go, and they're trying to do the same."

MVSU (0-5, 0-2) hired Kendrick Wade, a former MVSU player and assistant coach, to lead the Delta Devils after last season. After falling to current SWAC West division leader Prairie View A&M on the road last week, MVSU returns home for homecoming seeking to give Wade his first win as a collegiate head coach.

With this game being important for both sides, Wade said the more desperate team will win.

"I just think, who's going to execute?" Wade said. "Motivation is one thing. Motivation will get you started, but it's just about being consistent with the habits that you create. So whoever can play the cleanest football game for 60 minutes I think is going to come out on top."

UAPB and MVSU bring the SWAC's lowest-scoring offenses into this game. The Delta Devils average 10 points per game, while UAPB averages 13.2.

MVSU has used multiple quarterbacks this season but seems to have settled on true freshman Ty'Jarian Williams. He has completed 60.29% of his passes and has thrown one touchdown pass with no interceptions. Wade said he hasn't wanted to ask too much of the freshman this early in his career, but they ask more of him with each passing week.

Jalen Macon was named UAPB's permanent starter ahead of the Southern game, though Mekhi Hagens also played. Macon has completed 70.13% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with one interception.

The Golden Lions are coming off their bye week and will be two weeks removed from their last game, a 27-0 loss to Southern, when they take the field today.

Hampton said there is no room for rust after a week without a game. After a 1-4 start to the season, he said the Golden Lions are demanding good performances from everyone today.

"It's our job to win the football game," Hampton said. "I told my players, we gotta come out like our hair's on fire. We owe it to our fans. We owe it to our teammates. We owe it to our alumni. We owe it to our university. Our kids need to play well. It ain't no ifs, ands and buts about it. We not taking no for an answer."

This will be the first of three-straight games against Mississippi schools for UAPB, with Alcorn State and Jackson State making trips to Pine Bluff in the coming weeks.