Gray, defensive stops push Marion past West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS -- Marion took advantage of 167 rushing yards and three touchdowns by senior quarterback Ashton Gray and timely defensive stops to beat West Memphis 20-14 on Friday night at Hamilton-Shultz Field.

The key sequence of the game came early in the fourth quarter with the score tied at 14-14.

On second and 8 at the West Memphis 18, Gray faked a handoff, but the ball bounced loose and Blue Devils defensive end Marquaze Parker recovered and returned it to the West Memphis 48.

On the next play, West Memphis junior quarterback Drew Jenkins, who was playing in relief of injured quarterback Keland . M, threw deep down the middle of the field. But safety Kendal Brister intercepted the pass for Marion (6-1, 5-1 6A-East) and returned it to the Blue Devils' 36.

It took Marion four plays to cover the 36 yards, highlighted by a 31-yard completion from Gray to Christian Young, and Gray capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversation failed to keep Marion's lead at 20-14.

West Memphis (5-2, 5-1) drove inside the Marion 40 on the ensuing drive, but Marion safety Martaveon Banks broke up a Jenkins pass on fourth down to give Marion possession with 4:14 remaining.

The Patriots ground out two first downs before giving possession back to the Blue Devils with 45 seconds left. West Memphis took advantage when Jenkins hit Jaylon Merritt for a 27-yard gain on first down and another 17-yard pass on second and 3 to move into Marion territory.

West Memphis converted a fourth and 14 with 4 seconds left but a player was in motion as the Blue Devils snapped the ball, running the clock out and giving Marion the dramatic victory.

Before a crowd of more than 6,000, Gray scored on the first play from scrimmage, sprinting 75 yards for a touchdown. Marion led 6-0 after the 2-point conversion failed.

West Memphis took its first lead over Marion since 2020 on the next drive when Mills ran 53 yards for a score. Marion blocked the extra point, but West Memphis' Scotty Dobbins picked up the loose ball and ran it in for an 8-6 lead with 5:33 left in the first quarter.

Marion took the lead back in the second quarter when Gray raced 43 yards for a touchdown. The Patriots' lead was 14-8 after Gray hit Mitrell Lewis for the 2-point conversion and that was the halftime score.

West Memphis got even on its initial drive of the third quarter when Jenkins scored from a yard out. Marion blocked the extra point to keep the score tied at 14-14 entering the fourth quarter.