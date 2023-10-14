HARDING ACADEMY 31, MONROE (LA.) OUACHITA CHRISTIAN 14

MONTICELLO -- Harding Academy (7-0) gave Monroe (La.) Ouachita Christian their first loss of the season.

The game was tied 14-14 at halftime, but Harding Academy outscored Ouachita Christian 17-0 in the second half.

After a scoreless first quarter, Harding Academy's Owen Miller threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Endy McGalliard, followed by Ouachita Christian's Luke Vidrind's 11-yard scoring pass to Tate Hamby. Vidrind then passed 31 yards to Jett Hudnall. Miller responded with an 8-yard touchdown run.

In the third quarter, Isaac Baker scored from one yard out to give the Wildcats a 21-14 lead. Griffin Thomas kicked a 25-yard field goal later in the quarter.

Miller's 73-yard touchdown pass to McGalliard in the fourth quarter capped the scoring.