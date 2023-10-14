Horne named director of Arkansas Baptist State Convention

After serving 10 months in an interim capacity, former Ouachita Baptist University President Rex Horne has been chosen to serve as executive director of the Arkansas Baptist State Convention.

The organization's executive board made the decision this week, agreeing with the recommendation of its operating committee.

The convention, which is affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention, reported having 391,092 members in 1,381 churches in 2022, denominational records show.

The largest religious body in the state, the convention was begun in 1848. It reported average in-person attendance last year of 103,927 with another 32,161 participating online.

Horne, a fixture in Arkansas Baptist life for decades, was convention president from 1996 to 1997 and led Little Rock's Immanuel Baptist Church from 1990 to 2006.

In that capacity, he ministered to then-Gov. Bill Clinton, who not only attended but also had sung in the choir.

The congregation's most famous member, who went on to serve as the nation's 42nd president from 1993 to 2001, later described Horne as a "good and faithful pastor."

In a written statement, state convention executive board President Jeff Paxton said he was excited that Horne had "answered the call."

Sonny Tucker, the convention's previous executive director, retired late last year after serving in the position for a decade.

"Dr. Horne has admirably and effectively served Arkansas Baptists for decades, and I have no doubt he will do the same in the future. His energy, passion, vision, and wisdom, along with his steady hand will lead us well as we endeavor to win the lost for Christ. It's evident God's Spirit has been upon him, and I'm certain that will be the case as the [state convention] moves forward," said Paxton, who also serves as pastor of First Baptist Church in Dover.

A graduate of Arkansas College (now known as Lyon College) in Batesville, Horne holds a Master of Divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth and a Doctor of Ministry from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

He led Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia from 2006 to 2015.

In an interview Wednesday, Horne, 70, said he looks forward to serving.

"I'm honored by it, and I'm humbled by it. I truly am," he said. "I've told folks, I've said, 'Man, I'm a debtor to Arkansas Baptists.' That's where I came to know Christ. That's where I was baptized. It was an Arkansas Baptist church that ordained me. I served Immanuel, a Southern Baptist [and] an Arkansas Baptist church. I was president of Ouachita, an Arkansas Baptist institution, and now have this opportunity," he said.

"It's a debt I can never pay back by any means, but I'm just grateful to Arkansas Baptists [for their], impact on my life. And if I can help our churches and our institutions to have an impact on other people, then I'll count that a great joy and privilege" he said.

While disagreements at the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meetings sometimes generate headlines, Horne sees more unity than division in his own state.

"There's always been a great sense of cooperation and trust among Arkansas Baptists. That's not to say there's not exceptions but, by and large, our folks kind of keep the mission before us and that is to reach people for the Lord," he said.