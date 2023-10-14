HS Lakeside pulls away in second half, turns back Hope

HOT SPRINGS -- After a tight first half Friday night at Austin Field, Hot Springs Lakeside's athletic receivers reeled in a 38-21 win over Hope.

The Rams (5-2, 3-1 5A-South) and the Bobcats (2-5, 1-3) were tied at 14-14 entering the third quarter.

Lakeside senior quarterback Jacob Hermosillo went deep twice during the first half to Skylar Purifoy, who made two leaping grabs in heavy traffic in the end zone to give the Rams their first two scores. Caleb Villines made five extra points in the game as well tacking on a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

The Rams' Grady Ohman got the ball rolling on the first drive of the third with two big runs before Hermosillo hit receiver Ben Vincent for a touchdown to regain the lead.

While some on-field skirmishes between the two teams broke out as the game to a close, Lakeside Coach Garren Rockwell said "football-wise," he was proud of the guys.

"You know, homecoming has got a bunch of distractions and it's difficult, and I think that's what hurt us in the first half," he said. "Now I've been in worse situations, but being 14-all against an underrated team, you know, it was kind of frustrating. But then I challenged the offense to come out in the second half and play like they're capable of playing, and they responded and did that. Taking the first drive down and scoring a touchdown is always big. And so from a football standpoint. they did good."

After Vincent caught the pass on the scoring play, he somehow kept his balance off a broken tackle and went 63 yards for the touchdown.

Hope senior running K'darius Gulley scored at the 3:50 mark of the third quarter for the Bobcats' last score of the game.

Bobcats Coach Phillip Turner said the main difference in the game was blown coverages.

"Defensive backs got their eyes in the wrong places and we let them get behind us, and they're a good team," Turner said. "They finally found that open receiver and they made plays. Almost every time we made a big play, we get a holding penalty. And I just don't think, if you go back and look at it, I don't think it was balanced. I think more went against us than them, and we seen a lot. But you know, human error. Seriously, they're humans also."

Prior to Villines' kick, Ohman capped the game for the Rams, going into the end zone standing up with 2:41 remaining in the third for a touchdown.

Rockwell said he was proud of his defense for holding the Bobcats.

"Defense kept battling," he said. "We're trying to learn a new defense and we still don't know ... we know the concept, but we don't know the ins and outs and the small details of the defense. We'll keep working on that and the older we get the better we'll get at it. But I'm really proud of how the offense responded in regulation."



