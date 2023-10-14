John Rogers, Democratic Alabama state representative of Birmingham, pleaded innocent in federal court to a charge of attempting to obstruct a federal investigation into a kickback scheme involving state grants.

Inna Vernikov, a Republican member of the New York City Council, turned herself in to police and surrendered her firearm for having a pistol while attending a student protest supporting Palestinians at Brooklyn College, police said.

Usman Anwar, the police chief in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, said several suspects accused of killing a member of an outlawed anti-India militant group and two others in an attack inside Daska mosque were arrested in multiple raids in a span of two days.

Troy Heinert, executive director of the InterTribal Buffalo Council, said roughly 300 bison will be removed from Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota to be relocated under tribal management and provide genetic diversity and increase numbers of existing tribal herds.

Terry Martin, 76, pleaded guilty to a single count of theft of a major artwork -- a pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in the "The Wizard of Oz" -- in a deal that could keep him out of prison due to his failing health.

Bravon Tukes, 20, was acquitted of two counts of first-degree murder and single counts of attempted murder, criminal gang participation and willful injury causing serious injury, in the shooting deaths of two students at Starts Right Here, a Des Moines, Iowa, alternative school.

Amanda Hickey, 48, of Dunwoody, Ga., was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the February 2021 murder of Charlie Cronmiller, a 4-month-old who died after she placed him to sleep on his abdomen in the child care center she operated out of her basement.

William Darby, a former Huntsville, Ala., police officer, will not return to prison for the 2018 shooting death of a man who was holding a flare gun to his own head, unless Darby violates the terms of his probation under his new sentence, as he entered a plea agreement on a manslaughter charge.

Antoinette Frank, a former New Orleans police officer awaiting execution for the murders of three people during a 1995 restaurant robbery, had her application for clemency denied after the Louisiana pardon board's 2-2 vote.