INSTANT REPLAY: Razorbacks’ Rocket doesn’t make trip to ’Bama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Arkansas tailback Raheim “Rocket” Sanders didn’t travel with the team for Saturday’s game at Alabama.

Sanders missed his fourth game of the season due to left knee soreness.

“Rocket went to get some more rehab,” Coach Sam Pittman said after the No. 11 Crimson Tide beat Arkansas 24-21. “Obviously, he didn’t feel like his knee was 100%.

“So I have no idea when he’ll be back.”

Sanders, a preseason Associated Press second-team All-American after rushing for 1,443 yards last season, injured his knee in the season-opener against Western Carolina. He missed the next three games before starting the past two games against Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

Sanders has 34 carries for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns and 7 receptions for 58 yards.

Rashod Dubinion made his first start of the season at tailback Saturday and the second of his career. He started in the Liberty Bowl along with AJ Green last season in a two-back set.

Green led the Razorbacks with 44 rushing yards on 6 carries off the bench at Alabama and Dubinion caught a 14-yard touchdown pass and rushed 14 times for 26 years.

Redshirt freshman tight end Ty Washington made his first career start and had a reception for 24 yards. He played 54 plays off the bench last week at Ole Miss and had career-highs of 7 catches for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns, but senior Francis Sherman started at tight end in that game.

Injuries caused new starters on defense with linebacker Antonio Grier, cornerback Kee’yon Stewart, safety Malik Chavis and defensive tackle Keivie Rose making their first starts.

Grier started for Chris Paul and had seven tackles. Stewart started for Jaylon Braxton and Rose started in place of Cam Ball.

Cornerback Dwight McGlothern was sidelined for the second consecutive game after sustaining a concussion against Texas A&M.

Special guys

Arkansas placekicker Cam Little and punter Max Fletcher had big games.

Little, a junior, was 2 of 2 on field goals from 55 and 49 yards. He’s 11 of 12 on the season and has made 10 in a row since a 49-yard attempt against BYU bounced off the right upright.

Including a career-long 56-yarder and 50-yarder at Ole Miss last week, Little is 4 of 4 on attempts of 50 or more yards this season.

“We’ve got, in my opinion, the best kicker in the country,” Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman said on Arkansas’ postgame radio show. “And there couldn’t be a better punter than we have.”

Fletcher, a sophomore, averaged 53.9 yards on seven punts and had four downed inside Alabama’s 20. His career long 70-yarder was the longest by a Razorback since Reid Bauer’s 78-yarder at Auburn last season.

“Max was incredible,” Pittman said. “I told him on the sideline coming off, “You’re the reason we’re in this game.’ He flipped the field.”

Make it 18

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson threw two touchdown passes to extend his streak with at least one scoring throw to 18 games. He has 62 career touchdown passes to tie Ryan Mallett for the second-most by a Razorback behind Brandon Allen’s 64.

For the lead

Arkansas took its first lead over Alabama since 2015 when Cam Little hit a 55-yard field goal with 9:15 left in the first quarter.

Little’s 49-yard field goal extended the Razorbacks’ lead to 6-0 at the 2:05 mark in the first quarter, but the Crimson Tide responded with three touchdowns before halftime to move ahead 21-6.

The Razorbacks’ last lead against the Tide was 7-3 in the second quarter in 2015 when Brandon Allen and Drew Morgan connected on a 4-yard touchdown pass to put Arkansas ahead 7-3 with 1:29 left in the second quarter.

The Tide went ahead 10-7 in the third quarter on Jake Coker’s 81-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley and pulled away to win 27-14 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Happy birthday, Houston

Houston Nutt, the last Arkansas coach to beat Alabama, celebrated his 66th birthday on Saturday.

The Razorbacks beat Alabama 24-23 in double overtime in 2006 in Fayetteville en route to winning the SEC West title for their most recent victory over the Crimson Tide.

Nutt led Arkansas to a 75-48 record in 10 seasons from 1998-2007.

Reichard record

Alabama fifth-year senior kicker Will Reichard broke the SEC record for career scoring and now has 487 points.

Reichard came into Saturday’s game sharing the record with Daniel Carlson, who scored 480 points as Auburn’s kicker from 2014-17.

Reichard ranks seventh on the NCAA career scoring list. Keenan Reynolds, Navy’s quarterback from 2012-15, is the NCAA career leader with 530 points.

Make it 20

Alabama Coach Nick Saban is 20-2 against Arkansas, including 17-0 with the Crimson Tide and 3-2 when he was at LSU.

Arkansas’ last victory over a Saban-coached team was in 2002, when the Razorbacks beat LSU 21-20 in Little Rock with a comeback known as “The Miracle on Markham” capped by Matt Jones’ 31-yard touchdown pass to DeCori Birmingham with nine seconds left and David Carlton’s extra point. Carlton’s kick was from 35 yards after Arkansas was hit with a celebration penalty.

Muss in the house

Eric Musselman, going into his fifth season as Arkansas’ men’s basketball coach, attended Saturday’s game along with his son, Michael, a Razorbacks assistant coach.

Eric Musselman also attended the Arkansas-Ole Miss game last week.

Good morning

Alabama improved to 27-0 under Coach Nick Saban in games that kickoff at 11:30 a.m. or earlier. The Tide is 4-0 in early games against Arkansas.

Rankled

Arkansas fell to 0-3 against nationally-ranked teams this season with its loss to the No. 11 Tide. The Razorbacks lost at then-No. 12 LSU 34-31 on Sept. 23 and lost at then-No. 16 Ole Miss 27-20 last week.

Alabama extended its winning streak against unranked teams to 17 games. The Tide are 121-4 against unranked teams under Coach Nick Saban.

Good month

Nick Saban is 57-4 in October games as Alabama’s coach, including 32-0 at home. He’s 86-19 in October as a head coach overall, including 3-1 Toledo, 12-8 at Michigan State and 12-6 stretch at LSU.