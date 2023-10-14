Jewish, Muslim leaders in Arkansas pray for peace in Israel, denounce attacks on civilians





Hamas' attack last week on Israel, targeting unarmed civilians as well as military personnel, left hundreds dead and an entire nation reeling.

"Every single person in Israel knows somebody who has been killed or wounded or taken hostage and, in many cases, more than one," said Rabbi Barry Block of Congregation B'nai Israel in Little Rock.

The previous evening, Jews had observed Simchat Torah -- completing the annual cycle of readings that begins with Genesis and ends with Deuteronomy.

"We had celebrated with great joy ["Simchat" is Hebrew for "joy"] and dancing and singing and all kinds of wonderful celebrations," Block said.

They awoke, he said, to "heartbreaking, devastating news from friends, family and colleagues in Israel," he said.

"Joy was turned to sadness and the most horrific grief," he said.

This week, he was busy organizing a "Shabbat Service of Solidarity with Our People in the State of Israel."

The country's death toll had reached 1,200 by midweek and continued to rise. More than 1,500 had been killed in Gaza, Palestinian officials said.

The Friday night service was scheduled to have prayers for the state of Israel, its defense forces and for all those held captive, as well as for peace.

Block asked attendees to wear blue and white, the colors of the Israeli flag, which he planned to display on the bimah (or raised platform), beside the flag of the United States.

NEAR AT HAND

Israel's 9.4 million people live in an area roughly one-sixth the size of Arkansas. So with thousands of missiles raining down, the devastation and the danger are near at hand.

"Everyone in Israel knows somebody in harm's way. Everyone," Block said.

Firas Taha, a graduate student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, knows many people in the war zone, but they live on the other side of the border.

The Palestinian's father grew up in Gaza, an area roughly twice the size of Washington D.C., with an estimated population of about 2.1 million.

The median age of its residents is 18, according to an estimate in The World Factbook, compiled by the Central Intelligence Agency.

Roughly 40% of the population in Gaza is 14 years of age or younger.

If it's attacked, militarily, "you're going to hit a lot of kids that are going to hold grudges towards you," Taha said.

HUNDREDS HAVE DIED

Hundreds of Palestinian children have lost their lives since the war began, Palestinian officials say.

As of Friday, roughly 6,000 strikes had been carried out in the densely populated region, with several hospitals hit and a mosque destroyed.

Once the bombs start falling, there is no escape, Taha said, noting that he still has family living there.

The borders with Israel to the north and the east are closed, as is the border with Egypt to the south. To the west, there is nothing but the Mediterranean sea.

"We don't have access to go and come; we don't have freedom of movement," he said.

The ongoing cycle of violence has already created too many orphans, he said.

"A lot of children are growing up without the love of their moms and the protection of their fathers," he said.

CYCLE OF VIOLENCE

Sophia Said, founding chairwoman of Little Rock's Madina Institute and Mosque, decried what she portrayed as an ongoing cycle of violence.

Innocent civilians should never be targeted, she added.

"The weekend's attacks by Hamas and also the Israeli response, both mark just a new level of devastation for this region, which has been suffering for far too long," she said.

"Every few weeks or few months or few years, we see these new attacks and new violence and new devastation," she said.

It's a problem the world should not ignore, she said.

"These are innocent people who are dying because the international community has failed to take responsibility and help resolve this situation," she said.

'TERRIBLE SITUATION'

Rabbi Jacob Adler of Minyan on the Hill in Fayetteville fears for those caught in the war zone.

He said Hamas has created "a terrible situation" for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

"Any semblance of the conventions or rules of war, they're completely ignoring, and it's going to be as bad for the residents of Gaza, the innocent residents of Gaza, as for anyone because there's going to be retaliation," he said.

Hamas isn't interested in a negotiated settlement, he said.

"Their goal, which they've made clear, is the destruction of Israel," he said. "There's really, in a sense, no way of compromising with them."

"We just pray that the Israeli forces will be able to stop the situation with a minimum of violence," he said. "One hopeful thing is that Israel now has a unity government of the left and the right, something that seemed impossible just a short time ago."

PAINFUL TO SEE

Imam Mohammed Nawaz of Madina Institute and Mosque in Little Rock, said it's painful to see so many people suffering.

"My heart is not at rest, is not at peace, because of the tragedy and the loss of civilians, innocent civilians, especially," he said. "From a religious point of view, the Quran has been obvious and open that the innocent civilians should not be hurt."

He expressed concerns that Israel has cut off food, water and other supplies.

"May Allah, may almighty God, grant peace to all human beings and grant justice to all human beings," he said.

Eyewitnesses and early responders to Hamas' Oct. 7 attack described the systematic massacre of defenseless men, women and children: Babies slaughtered, families burned alive, grandmothers seized as hostages and 260 concertgoers murdered. Many victims were shot at point-blank range.

THEY ARE ALL TOO REAL

Rabbi Pinchus Ciment, director of Lubavitch of Arkansas in Little Rock, said one would like to believe that these types of atrocities were "ancient history that wouldn't exist in our lifetime."

But they are all too real, he said.

"This is gruesome evil. These are unspeakable horrors that I never thought would ever raise [their] ugly head again," Ciment said.

Video of crowds celebrating the bloodshed beggar belief, he said.

"I cannot think of a sane human being in the 21st century that could celebrate such an evil," he said.

Despite what he has witnessed, he doesn't believe wickedness will ultimately triumph.

"The truth [is] that good will always prevail over evil," he said.





The war between Hamas and Israel has already claimed more than 2,500 lives and people in Gaza (shown) and Israel are grieving. Jewish and Muslim leaders in Arkansas are praying for peace and have denounced the attacks on civilians. (The Washington Post/Loay Ayyoub)







The war between Hamas and Israel has already claimed more than 2,500 lives and people in Gaza and Israel (shown) are grieving. Jewish and Muslim leaders in Arkansas are praying for peace and have denounced the attacks on civilians. (The New York Times/Tamir Kalifa)





