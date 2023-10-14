JOE T. ROBINSON 43, BEEBE 27

BEEBE -- Joe T. Robinson (6-1, 5-0 5A-Central) came from behind to defeat Beebe (3-5, 1-5).

Robinson's Jordan Thomas scored first with a 75-yard kick return for a touchdown, after which the Senators' John Tait completed a 23-yard field goal. Beebe answered with Jackson Edwards making a 75-yard pass to Oquoieah Earl for a touchdown. Beebe scored first in the second quarter after Sam Moore passed 27 yards to Noah Grant, briefly giving the Badgers the lead. It wasn't to last, however, after Nick Abrams caught a 21-yard pass from Quentin Murphy Jr., before halftime.

Adams began the second half with a 7-yard rushing touchdown for Robinson, after which Beebe's Earl passed 62 and 63 yards to teammates for two more touchdowns. Robinson entered the fourth quarter trailing 27-26, which it overcame with another Tait field goal, this one from 27 yards. Abrams then scored a 5-yard rushing touchdown. The Senators' Jakob Coleman intercepted a Beebe pass, followed by Lennox Campos' 1-yard touchdown.