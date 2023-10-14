Knife-wielding attacker slays teacher in France

ARRAS, France -- A man of Chechen origin who was under surveillance by French security services over suspected Islamic radicalization stabbed a teacher to death at his former high school and wounded three other people Friday in northern France, authorities said.

France raised its threat alert to its highest level, and the attack was being investigated by anti-terrorism prosecutors amid soaring global tensions over the war between Israel and Hamas. It also happened almost three years after another teacher, Samuel Paty, was beheaded by a radicalized Chechen near a Paris area school.

The suspected attacker had been under surveillance since the summer on suspicion of Islamic radicalization, French intelligence services told The Associated Press. He was detained Thursday for questioning based on the monitoring of his phone calls in recent days, but investigators found no sign that he was preparing an attack, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

"There was a race against the clock. But there was no threat, no weapon, no indication. We did our job seriously," Darmanin said on TF1 television. French intelligence suggested a link between the war in the Middle East and the suspect's decision to attack, the minister said.

The suspect, identified by prosecutors as Mohamed M., was reportedly refusing to speak to investigators. Several others also were in custody Friday, national counterterrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said. Police said the suspect's younger brother was among those held for questioning.

President Emmanuel Macron said France had been "hit once again by the barbarity of Islamist terrorism."

"Nearly three years to the day after the assassination of Samuel Paty, terrorism has hit a school again and in a context that we're all aware of," Macron said at the site of the attack in Arras, a city 115 miles north of Paris.

A colleague and a fellow teacher identified the dead educator as Dominique Bernard, a French language teacher at the Gambetta-Carnot school, which enrolls students ages 11-18. The victim "stepped in and probably saved many lives" but two of the wounded -- another teacher and a security guard -- were fighting for theirs, according to Macron.

Authorities said the third person wounded worked as a cleaner at the school. The prosecutor said the alleged assailant was a former student there and repeatedly shouted "Allahu akbar" or "God is great" in Arabic during the attack.

Police officer Sliman Hamzi was one of the first on the scene. Hamzi said he was alerted by another officer, rushed to the school and saw a male victim lying on the ground outside the school and the attacker being taken away. He said the victim had his throat slit.

"I'm extremely shocked by what I saw," the officer said. "It was a horrible thing to see this poor man who was killed on the job by a lunatic."

The National Police force identified the suspect in the attack as a Russian national of Chechen origin who was born in 2003. The French intelligence services told the AP he had been closely watched since the summer with tails and telephone surveillance and was stopped as recently as Thursday for a police check that found no wrongdoing.

Friday's attack had echoes of Paty's slaying on Oct 16, 2020 -- also a Friday -- by an 18-year-old who had become radicalized. Like the suspect in Friday's stabbings, the earlier attacker had a Chechen background; police shot and killed him.

The school went into lockdown, and some children were held inside classrooms for hours while distraught parents gathered outside.

Prosecutors said they were considering charges of terror-related murder and attempted murder against the suspect.

Macron visited the school, stopping for a moment before the blanket-covered body of the teacher, which was in the parking lot in front of the school, then met with students.

Information for this article was contributed by Angela Charlton, Nicolas Vaux-Montagny and Michel Spingler of The Associated Press.