Citizens aren't enemy

The "Supreme Court ruling in favor of the LEARNS Act is ... a crushing defeat for the partisan extremists" (my emphasis)!

I shouldn't have to, but I will, remind our astute governor that this ruling was not a determination of whether or not the LEARNS Act is bad, only whether the Legislature acted within the law.

I would suggest that there is something wrong with a legislative action if it has to rely on a very partisan Supreme Court ruling to determine its legality.

Wouldn't it be great if we had a governor whose public pronouncements were not constantly crowing about crushing defeat of the "enemy"? Or if every act of our state government was not against a large portion of the population, but instead for the common good?

CHUCK GOSS

Little Rock

A dose of skepticism

It would be wise not to take what Gov. Sarah Sanders says about the lectern controversy at face value. She has been known to be less than candid and forthright when it suits her political agenda or needs.

A lot of politicians on both sides of the aisle are well-practiced in the art of embellishment and hyperbole. But few pols have the gall to make stuff up out of whole cloth. Governor Sanders appears to fall in the latter category.

For instance, the day after Trump fired James Comey, his FBI director, then press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at a news conference that the rank and file of the FBI had lost confidence in him, a damning indictment. When reporters pressed her for details, Sanders said, "I've heard from countless members of the FBI that are grateful and thankful for the president's decision."

Months later, however, when questioned by Robert Mueller's investigators, Sanders admitted that her comments to reporters were not founded on anything.

In other words, she made it up. In doing so, Sanders blew past the biblical prohibition about bearing false witness against thy neighbor.

Take her word for it if you will, but I intend to take what Governor Sanders says about the lectern controversy with a healthy dose of skepticism and focus instead on the documentation and what others with personal knowledge of the controversy have to say.

EUGENE BRAMBLETT

Camden

When batteries die

Rex Nelson discussed the boon for Arkansas with the lithium plants coming to Arkansas. As more and more electric cars are manufactured, the need for lithium batteries will increase, which will bode well for our future potential for income.

However, those batteries do not last forever, and then the issue of how to dispose of them remains.

Let's just hope that we are far down on that list when it come time for them to be looking for places to bury them.

DEBBIE JETER

Bryant

Core problem in U.S.

I am neither Democrat nor Republican. I am so independent it may border on thick-headed. Have you ever tried to push a chain? That's me, but I can be pulled with a good and reasonable conversation.

My best example of this country's core problems is the last senatorial election in Pennsylvania, I think. Were those educated voters? No. Party voters.

That's a problem that will destroy this great country. I'm no hero, but I answered the call.

CLARENCE ELLISON

North Little Rock

Ignorant of history

Whenever the subject of Black history comes up, it seems Gov. Sarah Sanders, our state legislators, and their out-of-state operatives clutch their pearls and exclaim, "Oh, my, we can't have any discussion of that! That's indoctrination!"

There are chapters in our nation's racial history that rival slavery. Chief of these is the treatment of native peoples, which in many cases involved genocide. The most despicable oppression to me was the establishment of Indian boarding schools starting in the 1700s. Native children as young as 4 were snatched from their parents and hauled to boarding schools hundreds of miles away. Their hair was shorn, their native clothing was burned, they were beaten for speaking their languages, they were physically and sexually abused, and many died of disease and deprivation. Hundreds were buried in unmarked graves.

These boarding schools, 523 in number across 38 states, were government-funded and often church-run. Thirty years ago several of the churches that ran these schools began to issue apologies of various kinds. Pope Francis issued an apology just last year.

The sad thing is that it seems many of the rank-and-file members of these churches are not in sympathy with such apologies. They're so immersed in their white supremacy that they're immune from any feeling of compassion, justice, or decency. Even acknowledging or discussing these matters is out of the question for them. They and our state leaders are doing all they can to keep such discussion from reaching the ears of students in our schools.

No wonder the citizens of this state rank at the bottom in education year after year. When you're willfully ignorant about something as basic as your own history, what can you expect?

SANDY WYLIE

Bella Vista