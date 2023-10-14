Lions, Devils both searching for a win

Mississippi Valley State and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff have been presented with similar circumstances this season, and the respective head coaches recently offered up their admiration for how the other has met those situations head on.

But they'd be even more appreciative if their teams could somehow find a way to pick up victory when they meet today at 2 p.m. Central at Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, Miss.

"Two programs that's got new coaches," UAPB Coach Alonzo Hampton said. "Got a lot of energy, got a lot of passion. They're trying to get a win, we're trying to get a win. And we're trying to establish our program in the direction we want to go, and they're trying to do the same."

Both teams have the same objection in what will be the 53rd meeting between schools separated by less than 150 miles.

UAPB (1-4, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) is coming off a bye week and will be looking to nab its first league win. However, the Golden Lions have won the past two times the teams have played, which may serve as indirect motivation considering they've also lost two consecutive games this season.

But there's also a chance that Mississippi Valley State (0-5, 0-2) can use its two-game slide against UAPB as inspiration as well.

Like Hampton, Kendrick Wade is in his debut season as a collegiate head coach and is trying to turn around a program that hasn't enjoyed much success over the past 18 years. The last time the Delta Devils had a winning season was in 2006 when they finished 6-5. They opened that campaign with a 30-17 win over UAPB in Chicago.

But it's been tough sledding for Mississippi Valley State ever since. The Delta Devils are 28-145 since 2007. Over that stretch, they've lost at least 10 games in a season six times, including an 0-11 year in 2012 when they had five victories vacated.

Last year, Mississippi Valley State went 2-9 under Vincent Dancy, who resigned after the season to take a position on Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Wade, a Delta Devils alum, was hired to revive the program, but it hasn't been easy.

The team is ranked 11th in SWAC total offense and 10th in total defense while being outscored 166-50. Wade noted that it's going to take some time for his team to change its mentality and approach, which also means there will be growing pains. That rationale also falls in line with Hampton's vision with the Golden Lions.

"We're both trying to do this thing the right way," Wade said of how he and Hampton are going about rebuilding their programs. "We're not rushing the process. We're not trying to skip steps to just get to these victories."

A win, though, could jolt some much-needed confidence in a Delta Devils' group that's struggling. The same can be said for UAPB.

The Golden Lions have managed to be competitive in the majority of its outings despite being shut out 27-0 by Southern in their last game Sept. 30, but untimely miscues have been detrimental.

The open date did seemingly come at the right time because it gave UAPB a chance to reboot, but Hampton said his team has got to come out and give a solid effort in spite of their opponent's record.

"It's our job to win the football game," he said. "I told my players that we've got to come out like our hair is on fire. We owe it to our fans, we owe it to our teammates, we owe it to our alumni, we owe it to our university. Our kids need to play well.

"It ain't no ifs, ands or buts about it. We're not taking no for an answer."

Hampton said doesn't expect MVSU to back down either, especially on their homecoming. For Wade, he said consistency is what his team has been missing all season.

"I think the most desperate team is going to win," Wade said. "We don't have a victory at all, they have one nonconference victory versus Miles College. ... Motivation can get you started, but it's about being consistent with just the habits that you create. So whoever can play the cleanest football game for 60 minutes is going to come out on top."