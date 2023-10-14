Little Rock reports 4th homicide in 48 hours after shooting near police station

Two people were shot, one fatally, near the Little Rock Police Department's 12th Street Substation on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded around 5:16 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting near 3917 W. 12th St. and located two victims. One of the victims died at the scene, and the other was being treated at an area hospital on Saturday night.

Police had not yet identified either of the victims as of late Saturday, police spokesman Mark Edwards said, and investigators were still gathering information about the killing.

It was the fourth homicide reported in Little Rock in 48 hours. A Malvern man was shot and killed at around 7:48 p.m. Thursday, and two men were found dead in the city on Friday afternoon, police said.