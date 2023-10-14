McGehee key in Parkview’s rout of Texarkana





Last August, Eric McGehee was in a place of uncertainty.

He was in a quarterback battle with Little Rock Southwest's current quarterback, Chase Forte, gearing up for Little Rock Parkview's first season in Class 5A.

By the time conference play rolled around last fall, McGehee was finding his footing as the Patriots' No. 1. In December, he was the 5A state championship game's Most Valuable Player as Parkview won its first state title since 1978.

This season, McGehee is making sure there's no uncertainty -- not from him and not from No. 1 Parkview, which beat Texarkana 64-6 Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

"I feel way more confident than last year," McGehee said. "So I feel like that's been a big part of our offensive success. ... I feel like I proved myself."

He and the Patriots' starters didn't make it to halftime for the fourth week in a row. In all four of Parkview's conference games, McGehee and Co. have taken significant leads into the break and reserves have played the second half.

"He's just worked so hard on his mechanics and throwing and you know, it used to be if had to move two feet and throw the ball, you didn't know where it was gonna go," Parkview Coach Brad Bolding said. "To have him go from where he was to where he is now ... He's a lot better quarterback right now than he was [at the end of last season]. It's been fun to watch him progress."

McGehee, a University of Central Arkansas quarterback commit, completed 5 of 9 passes for 67 yards and rushed two times for 39 yards as the Patriots (7-0, 4-0 5A-South) took a 50-6 lead into halftime.

"This season has been a lot of fun, I just hate that we can't finish [games]," McGehee said half-jokingly.

With rushing talent all around him, McGehee wasn't used much as a dual-threat player last season. He's shown this year, thanks in part to his 4.38 40-yard dash time, that he can beat defense in multiple ways. For Parkview's first touchdown, he broke multiple tackles and followed blockers up the left sideline to make it 8-0.

"I added that to my bag this summer," He said. "I feel like that's a bigger part of the offense this year."

Parkview's next drive was its longest of the half with six plays and one of just two in the first half to start in its own territory. Cameron Settles rushed untouched up the right sideline for a 44-yard touchdown to cap the drive and make it 15-0.

The Patriots' next touchdown came 7 seconds after the previous score.

On the first Texarkana (4-3, 1-3) play, Jermaine Penny recovered a fumble on the 32-yard line. One play later, McGehee hit Monterrio Elston for a touchdown to make it 22-0.

Parkview tacked on one more touchdown in the first quarter on a Jaden Ashford 7-yard run to make it 29-0 before Texarkana ended the shutout.

Throughout the first half, the Razorbacks tested Settles as the right cornerback with deep passes over his head to taller receivers. On Texarkana's first drive of the second quarter, quarterback Nate Wall connected with Javen Davis for a 44-yard completion and DeAndre Burnell for a 33-yard touchdown pass -- both with one-on-one coverage from Settles.

Settles and Elston rushed for touchdowns of 2 and 9 yards respectively in the second quarter. Between those, Parkview's do-it-all play-maker Omarion Robinson returned a Texarkana punt 40 yards for a touchdown.

Ashford rushed for 6.4 yards per carry on 5 attempts, Settles averaged 10.2 on 6 carries and Elston totaled 73 yards on 6 touches.

"It's fun because there are so many options that I can put the ball in any of their hands and they're gonna go to work with it," McGehee said. "So it takes some stress off me."

The Patriots have passed each test that's been put in front of them this season. They have the longest winning streak of any team in the state at 18 games, have outscored their 5A competition 229-26 and became the only team from Arkansas to beat Bryant since 2018 when they defeated the Hornets in September.

"It's just a fun group to coach, man," Bolding said. "I've never experienced a group like this. I've had a lot of good ones over my career, but this is just a different animal."





