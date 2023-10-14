Microsoft closes on $69B Activision deal

Microsoft has completed its acquisition of video game-maker Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, closing one of the most expensive tech acquisitions in history that could have repercussions across the video game industry.

The notice that the deal has gone through came seven hours after Microsoft got final approval from Britain's competition watchdog, which reversed its earlier decision to block the $69 billion gaming deal, removing the last obstacle for the transaction.

Taking over the studios behind blockbuster games like Call of Duty, Diablo and Overwatch will help Microsoft's Xbox gaming console, which ranks third in sales behind PlayStation and Nintendo. The software giant also has bigger ambitions to fold Activision titles into its multi-game subscription service that works something like a Netflix for video games.

The nearly 22 months it took to close the deal reflected concerns from rivals and government regulators that Microsoft could use its growing collection of games to lessen competition. It's part of a broader industry consolidation that also has some independent game developers worried they'll get sidelined as the industry allocates its resources toward blockbuster franchises with a history of past success.

Microsoft has long defended the deal as good for gaming, saying its goal was to get Activision games to more people on more platforms rather than trying to deprive those games from console-makers such as Sony and Nintendo.

"Players have always been at the center of everything we do. And as we grow, we'll continue to keep players at the heart of it all," said a statement Friday from Phil Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft's Xbox division.

He shared a video celebrating the deal, featuring scenes from games to the tune of "Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin'" from the Broadway musical "Oklahoma!"

The blessing from the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority was expected after it gave preliminary approval last month to a revamped Microsoft proposal meant to address concerns that the deal would harm competition and hurt gamers, especially in the emerging cloud gaming market where players can avoid buying pricey consoles and stream games to their tablets or phones.

"The new deal will stop Microsoft from locking up competition in cloud gaming as this market takes off, preserving competitive prices and services for UK cloud gaming customers," the watchdog said.

Microsoft was grateful for the "thorough review and decision" on a tie-up that "will benefit players and the gaming industry worldwide," President Brad Smith said.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick says the game maker looks "forward to becoming part of the Xbox Team."

The deal will benefit gamers and be "productive for the gaming industry as a whole," said Josh Chapman, managing partner at venture capital firm Konvoy, which invests in video game startups.

However, it also tilts the "balance of power significantly" in favor of Microsoft, whose Xbox console has lagged behind Sony's PlayStation and Nintendo, said George Jijiashvili, senior principal analyst at tech research and advisory firm Omdia.

Microsoft "now has a big opportunity to dictate the future of the games industry," he said.