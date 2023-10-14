Muleriders-Reddies not too shabby

The game of the day in the Great American Conference would be in Arkadelphia if a duel between undefeated ranked teams wasn't taking place 125 miles away.

Southern Arkansas (5-1, 5-1) and Henderson State (5-1, 5-1), which is ranked No. 18 in NCAA Division II, are set to square off at 2 p.m., which is four full hours before No. 5 Ouachita Baptist and No. 9 Harding duke it out in White County.

So either the Muleriders or Reddies will find themselves sitting in a tie for second place by the time the GAC leaders take the field.

No matter where either will be situated, both SAU and Henderson State feel the same about their matchup.

"It's certainly a big game for us," Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield said. "And I know it's a big game for them, too. Each of us know we've got to take care of business, which should make for a really good football game."

Henderson State has been ranked the past four times it's faced SAU. Last year, the Reddies were No. 24, but the Muleriders got a touchdown pass from O.B. Jones in the fourth quarter that gave them the lead for good in a 28-24 victory.

Jones is again leading the charge for SAU, which is coming off a game where it rushed for 477 yards in a 39-point beating of Oklahoma Baptist.

"They're very balanced, and [Jones] is very athletic," Maxfield said. "They've got good running backs. ... They're 5-1 for a reason. We're going to have to play extremely well to match up with them because they're playing with a lot of confidence and they're scoring a lot of points."

SAU Coach Brad Smiley mentioned that he does like what he's seeing out of his team, and he's hopeful that it can extend its winning streak to four games today.

"It's going to be tough, and we know that," he said. "[Henderson State] is playing well, especially the quarterback [Andrew Edwards]. Their defense has been really good, too. And of course, they're well-coached. Coach Maxfield does such a great job with those guys. So it'll be a tough one, but the guys understand that.

"This typically would be probably the game of the week and one of those pick 'ems on a national show, but we've got Harding-Ouachita Baptist going in another game. But you know, the Division II eyes around the country will be on the GAC, and that's fun. No doubt about it."