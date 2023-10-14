



LeVar Burton will host next month's National Book Awards ceremony, replacing Drew Barrymore, who was dropped because of her decision to resume taping of her show during the writers' strike. The National Book Foundation, which presents the awards, announced Burton's selection Friday. Burton, a longtime advocate for reading known for his roles in the long-running PBS' "Reading Rainbow," TV miniseries "Roots" and in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," also hosted the ceremony in 2019. "It's an honor to return as host of the biggest night for books, especially in a moment when the freedom to read is at risk and literature both needs and deserves our recognition and support," said Burton, who earlier this month served as honorary chair of Banned Books Week, when stores and libraries highlight works that have been challenged or censored. The National Book Awards will take place Nov. 15 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York, where winners will be announced in five competitive categories. Oprah Winfrey will be a guest speaker and poet Rita Dove will receive a lifetime achievement medal.

"The Real" co-host Jeannie Mai posted Wednesday a handwritten note to Instagram, nearly one month after rapper Jeezy filed for divorce from her in Georgia court. The couple had been wed for two years and share a 1-year-old daughter, Monaco. "Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect to heal," Mai's note read. The missive sparked solidarity from her followers, who encouraged the TV personality to "release that pressure" and "be in peace and heal." Court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times last month indicated that the recording artist is seeking joint legal and physical custody of Monaco and the couple signed a prenuptial agreement. In late September, TMZ reported that the estranged spouses were awkwardly living under the same roof in Georgia amid their split. ET reported that the pending divorce stems from the couple's "different views" and a disconnection on "certain family values and expectations." Both parties reportedly "felt like their needs weren't being completely met." Representatives for Mai and Jeezy did not immediately respond Thursday to the Los Angeles Times' requests for comment.





Jeannie Mai Jenkins attends the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show at Gotham Hall on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)





